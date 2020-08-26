COVID-19 Pandemic

US Justice Department Mulling Probe of COVID-19 Deaths at Nursing Homes

By Masood Farivar
August 26, 2020 06:05 PM
FILE - In this June 25, 2020, file photo, residents at the Southern Pines nursing home are separated and wear face coverings…
FILE - In this June 25, 2020, photo, residents at the Southern Pines nursing home are separated and wear face coverings during their daily bingo game in Warner Robins, Georgia.

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Justice Department announced Wednesday that it is considering investigating four states over rules requiring nursing homes to take in COVID-19 patients, saying the mandates may have led to the deaths of thousands of elderly patients.

The four states — New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan — are all led by Democratic governors. Republican lawmakers and other critics have long claimed that the rules have caused disproportionately high numbers of deaths at long-term care facilities in those states.

In separate letters to the governors of the four states, Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband requested a wide range of information, from the number of people who were admitted to nursing homes after contracting COVID-19 to the number of fatalities at these facilities.

More than 40% of the nearly 180,000 COVID-19 deaths in the United States are linked to nursing homes, according to a New York Times analysis.

In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo faced criticism over an order issued in March that required nursing homes to accept coronavirus-infected patients.

“No resident shall be denied readmission or admission to (a nursing home) solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19,” Cuomo’s March 25 order read.

In Hammonton, New Jersey, EMTs load a patient into an ambulance outside of the Hammonton Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare one of numerous nursing homes to have staffing shortages, May 19, 2020.

Under pressure, he changed the order in May, saying only patients testing negative could be sent to nursing homes.

Now the Justice Department said it is looking into whether to open investigations under a federal law governing the civil rights of nursing home residents.

“The Civil Rights Division seeks to determine if the state orders requiring admission of COVID-19 patients to nursing homes is responsible for the deaths of nursing home residents,” the Justice Department said in a statement.

VOA is seeking comments from spokespersons for the governors of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Related Stories

An employee wearing a glove cleans shopping carts at Walmart, July 22, 2020 in Burbank, California. - The country's most…
COVID-19 Pandemic
US to Provide $5 Billion to Fight Coronavirus in Nation’s Nursing Homes
Aid is part of a package, including efforts to facilitate ongoing testing of nursing home staff, providing states a weekly list of facilities with increased COVID-19 cases, and offering additional training and support for the homes
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 07/22/2020 - 23:39
Mary Mack, right, a resident of senior housing, is tested for COVID-19 in Paterson, New Jersey, May 8, 2020.
USA
White House Goal on Testing Nursing Homes Unmet 
Many states say the logistics, costs and manpower needs are too great to test all residents and staff in a two-week window
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 05/25/2020 - 10:18
Judie Shape, right, who has tested positive for the new coronavirus, but isn't showing symptoms, smiles as she visits through…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Feds Urge 'Extreme Caution' for Reopening Nursing Homes
Visits to nursing homes should not come before all residents and staff have tested negative for the coronavirus for at least 28 days, authorities say
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 05/19/2020 - 20:11
Masood Farivar
By
Masood Farivar
COVID-19 Pandemic

More Than 500 COVID-19 Cases Reported on Alabama Campus

Patrons stand on the Bear Trap's rooftop bar on The Strip, the University of Alabama's bar scene, Aug. 15, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Pandemic Leads to Increasing Numbers of Abandoned Pets in Malaysia

People passing by can hold, pet as well as play with the dogs to see if they feel a connection and consider adopting one. (Dave Grunebaum/VOA)
Africa

Africa Looks to Tax Tech Giants as Economic Fallout From COVID Bites

A man uses a phone to broadcast the traditional Easter Sunday mass live on social media at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Ouagadougou, on April 12, 2020. Collective prayers and gatherings have been suspended in Burkina Faso as a precautionary measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Economy & Business

COVID Fears Postpone World Economic Forum Until Summer 2021

The sign of the World Economic Forum, WEF, is displayed at an entrance door at the congress center at the eve of the meeting in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Greece Battles Coronavirus Resurgence After Early Success

Travellers wearing face masks against the spread of the new coronavirus, disembark from a ferry at the port of Piraeus, near…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power