COVID-19 Pandemic

US on Path Out of Pandemic, CDC Chief Says

By VOA News
May 18, 2021 02:43 PM
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testifies during a Senate hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 18, 2021.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the most recent figures indicate ‘we should all have cautious optimism.’

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky Tuesday said the United States appears to be on a path out of the pandemic, noting the most recent seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases and deaths is the lowest since the pandemic began.
 
During a White House COVID-19 Response Team briefing, Walensky said the most recent figures indicate “we should all have cautious optimism.”
 
Senior White House COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt added to the good news, noting case numbers this past week were down in all 50 states also for the first time in the pandemic.

People walk past a sign requesting customers to wear masks in Laguna Beach, Calif., Monday, May 17, 2021. California won't lift…
US Charts Its Own Path Forward on Masks and COVID-19
Other countries with higher vaccination rates and lower infection rates keep masks on indoors

 
While vaccination rates have slowed, Walensky said the U.S. continues to vaccinate 1.5 and 2 million people per day. She said in less than a week since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the CDC authorized and recommended use of the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents 12 and older, more than 600,000 young people received the vaccine.
 
Walensky also noted that 60% of all Americans 18 or older have received at least one shot, a good sign the nation will easily meet U.S. President Joe Biden’s goal of having 70% with at least one shot by the 4th of July.
 
During the same briefing, Senior White House Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci sought to reassure Americans about the efficacies of the COVID-19 vaccines. He presented recent studies showing the current vaccines available in the U.S. are proving effective in providing protection against variant strains of the virus, including the B.1.6.7 variant, originally identified in India.
 
Walensky said the CDC is working on its guidance for U.S. school-age children for when they return to school later this year or, perhaps, attend summer camps in the next few months. She said the guidelines will be based on how many young people may be vaccinated in the next few months, so they are still being developed.

Related Stories

States, Businesses Grapple with New CDC Guidelines on Masks 
00:02:28
COVID-19 Pandemic
US States, Businesses Grapple with New CDC Mask Guidelines
The CDC says Americans who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can be indoors without a mask, with a few exceptions
Michelle Quinn
By Michelle Quinn
Mon, 05/17/2021 - 12:16 AM
National Nurses United (NNU) holds a protest against working conditions and a gathering to "to honor the more than 400…
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Nurses Union Condemns CDC Mask Ruling 
Union says CDC mask ruling is not based on science
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 05/16/2021 - 07:02 AM
FILE - In this April 30, 2021, file photo, a family takes a photo in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Disneyland in Anaheim…
COVID-19 Pandemic
CDC Issues Mask, Distancing Guidance for Students
India sees slowing of cases, but surge is moving into rural areas
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 05/15/2021 - 10:59 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

US on Path Out of Pandemic, CDC Chief Says

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testifies during a Senate hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 18, 2021.
Europe

British Leader Says No Virus Variant Will Delay Easing COVID-19 Restrictions

People eat tables outside a restaurant in Chinatown, London, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. For the first time in months, people across…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Vaccinations Delayed in Kenya as No New Doses Arrive from India

People wait to register for the first injection of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine during the launch of the vaccination…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Pandemic’s Second Wave Inundates Rural Areas in India

COVID-19 Pandemic

Japanese Medical Group Calls for Cancellation of Tokyo Olympics

Security personnel stand guard near the Olympic rings monument during a rally by anti-Olympics protesters outside the Japanese…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power