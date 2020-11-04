COVID-19 Pandemic

US Records Over 90,000 New COVID-19 Cases on Election Day 

By VOA News
November 04, 2020 08:05 AM
Electoral workers at curbside voting in St. Charles County for voters who have coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during Election…
Electoral workers at curbside voting in St. Charles County for voters who have coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during Election Day in Missouri, Nov. 3, 2020.

As voters across the United States lined up to cast their ballots in a hotly contested presidential race Tuesday, the nation posted one of its biggest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 infections in a single day.  

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Research Center shows a total of 91,530 total confirmed cases on Election Day, including 1,130 deaths. Additionally, there were more than 50,000 hospitalizations on Tuesday, according to separate data compiled by The COVID Tracking Project, an effort launched by The Atlantic magazine. 

Votes are counted at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Election Day in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 3, 2020…
Votes are counted at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Election Day in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Nov. 3, 2020.

More than 20 states have announced more new COVID-19 cases in the past week than in any other seven-day period, with states like Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania — three states that play a major role in the presidential contest — setting single-day records on Tuesday.  

The pandemic continues to affect the U.S. sporting world on all levels.  The athletic department at the University of Wisconsin announced Tuesday that its football team, one of the country’s top programs, is cancelling its scheduled game against Purdue University this Saturday due to an ongoing surge of coronavirus cases among the team’s players and coaching staff, including head coach Paul Chryst.  This is the second consecutive cancellation for the Badgers after calling off last Saturday’s contest against Nebraska.   

The United States leads the world with more than 9.3 million of the world’s 47.4 million total COVID-19 infections, including 232,627 deaths.  

Medical staff members move a patient from a plane during a transfer operation of people suffering from the coronavirus disease …
Medical staff members move a patient from a plane during a transfer operation of people suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Vannes Airport, France, Nov. 2, 2020.

France also reached another grim milestone Tuesday, as it recorded 854 new COVID-19 deaths, its highest increase since mid-April, according to Reuters news service.   

India, second only to the United States in the number of total COVID-19 infections with more than 8.3 million , appears to have turned a corner in its battle against the pandemic.  The health authority recorded more than 46,000 new infections over the past 24 hours ending Wednesday, the tenth consecutive day the South Asian nation has posted fewer than 50,000 new cases. But New Delhi reported more than 6,700 new cases Tuesday, the highest single-day rise for the Indian capital city. 

A Queensland police officer moves a stop sign at a vehicle checkpoint on the Pacific Highway on the Queensland - New South…
FILE - A Queensland police officer moves a stop sign at a vehicle checkpoint on the Pacific Highway on the Queensland - New South Wales border, in Brisbane, Apr. 5, 2020.

The situation is also improving in Australia, as Premier Gladys Berejiklian of New South Wales state announced Wednesday on Twitter that the border between New South Wales and the southern state of Victoria will reopen on November 23. 

The border has been shut down since July, when a second wave of COVID-19 cases swept across Victoria and its biggest city, Melbourne, which peaked at more than 700 new cases a day and 819 of the nation’s 907 total deaths. The surge led state authorities to impose a strict lockdown of the city and its 5 million residents that was finally lifted last week.   

 

 

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: People take photos in front of a 'Welcome Back' sign after coronavirus disease restrictions were eased in Melbourne
COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19 Border Restrictions To Be Lifted Between Australia’s Most Populous States
Four months ago, New South Wales closed its border with Victoria because of a second wave of coronavirus infections
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Wed, 11/04/2020 - 04:20 AM
Minnesota Vikings' Harrison Hand stops Green Bay Packers' A.J. Dillon during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
 After Several Quiet Weeks, 3 NFL Teams Have COVID-19 Issues
Packers, Ravens and Broncos have players, management testing positive
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 11/03/2020 - 05:23 PM
White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx listens during an event in honor of World Nurses Day in the Oval
COVID-19 Pandemic
White House COVID-19 Coordinator Warns US Entering 'Deadly Phase' of Pandemic 
Memo by Dr. Deborah Birx contradicts President Donald Trump’s more optimistic outlook  
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 11/03/2020 - 07:59 AM
A patient infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is transported in a plastic cover to a medical helicopter.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Global COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 1.2 Million
Europe continues to struggle with rising case numbers
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 11/02/2020 - 09:36 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Records Over 90,000 New COVID-19 Cases on Election Day 

Electoral workers at curbside voting in St. Charles County for voters who have coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during Election…
COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Border Restrictions To Be Lifted Between Australia’s Most Populous States

FILE PHOTO: People take photos in front of a 'Welcome Back' sign after coronavirus disease restrictions were eased in Melbourne
COVID-19 Pandemic

 After Several Quiet Weeks, 3 NFL Teams Have COVID-19 Issues

Minnesota Vikings' Harrison Hand stops Green Bay Packers' A.J. Dillon during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

White House COVID-19 Coordinator Warns US Entering 'Deadly Phase' of Pandemic 

White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx listens during an event in honor of World Nurses Day in the Oval
COVID-19 Pandemic

Global COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 1.2 Million

A patient infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is transported in a plastic cover to a medical helicopter.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power