US Reports Record 66,528 Coronavirus Cases

By VOA News
July 12, 2020 05:21 AM
Organizers cover the boxed cremated remains of Mexicans who died from COVID-19 before a service at St. Patrick's Cathedral,…
Organizers cover the boxed cremated remains of Mexicans who died from COVID-19 before a service at St. Patrick's Cathedral, July 11, 2020, in New York. The ashes were blessed before they were repatriated to Mexico.

The coronavirus continues its steady climb upward in some places around the world.

There are now more than 12.7 million coronavirus infections around the world, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, with more than a half-million deaths.

The U.S. has roughly one-fourth of the world’s infections at 3.2 million and more than 134,000 deaths.

On the day the U.S. reported a record 66,528 new cases, President Donald Trump was seen wearing a mask for first time Saturday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on the outskirts of Washington.

“When you’re in a hospital, especially ... I think it’s a great thing to wear a mask,” he said.

Trump has mocked reporters and others for wearing masks, a practice that has helped many countries to reduce the coronavirus infection and death rate.

The Arizona Republic newspaper published a scathing obituary last week written by a woman whose father died from the virus. In it, she blames U.S. politicians and “their clear lack of leadership” for his death.

Kristin Urquiza wrote of her father, Mark Urquiza, who was a 65-year-old Mexican American: “His death is due to the carelessness of the politicians who continue to jeopardize the health of brown bodies through a clear lack of leadership, refusal to acknowledge the severity of this crisis, and inability and unwillingness to give clear and decisive direction on how to minimize risk.”

South Carolina reported more than 2,200 new infections Saturday, while Louisiana reported more than 2,600 Friday.

Mexico reported more than 6,000 new cases Saturday. Russia said Sunday that it also had more than 6,000 new infections.

More than 60 U.S. Marines have contracted the virus on the U.S. base in Okinawa.

Japan said Sunday Tokyo has confirmed 206 new cases in the capital. New infections in Tokyo have been over 200 for four straight days.  

