COVID-19 Pandemic

US Republican Report: Coronavirus Leaked From Chinese Lab; Scientists Still Probing Origins

By Reuters
August 03, 2021 04:30 PM
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization…
FILE - Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team in Wuhan, China, Feb. 3, 2021.

A report by U.S. Republican lawmakers says a "preponderance of evidence" proves the virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic leaked from a Chinese research facility — a conclusion that U.S. intelligence agencies have not reached. 

The report, released Monday, also cited "ample evidence" that Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) scientists — aided by U.S. experts and Chinese and U.S. government funds — were working to modify coronaviruses to infect humans, and such manipulation could be hidden. 

Rep. Mike McCaul, R-Texas, speaks with members of the media outside of the West Wing of the White House after a meeting with…
FILE - Rep. Mike McCaul, R-Texas, speaks with members of the media outside of the White House, Oct. 16, 2019.

Representative Mike McCaul, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, released the report by the panel's Republican staff. It urged a bipartisan investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic that has killed 4.4 million people worldwide.  

China denies a genetically modified coronavirus leaked from the facility in Wuhan where the first COVID-19 cases were detected in 2019, a leading but unproven theory among some experts. Beijing also denies allegations of a cover-up. 

Other experts suspect the pandemic was caused by an animal virus likely transmitted to humans at a seafood market near the WIV. 

"We now believe it's time to completely dismiss the wet market as the source," said the report. "We also believe the preponderance of the evidence proves the virus did leak from the WIV and that it did so sometime before September 12, 2019." 

The report cited what it called new and underreported information about safety protocols at the lab, including a July 2019 request for a $1.5 million overhaul of a hazardous waste treatment system for the facility, which was less than two years old. 

In April, the top U.S. intelligence agency said it concurred with the scientific consensus that the virus was not human-caused or genetically modified. 

U.S. President Joe Biden in May ordered U.S. intelligence agencies to accelerate their hunt for the origins of the virus and report back in 90 days. 

A source familiar with current intelligence assessments said the U.S. intelligence community has not reached any conclusion whether the virus came from animals or the WIV. 
 

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Security personnel keep watch outside the Wuhan Institute of Virology during the visit by the World…
COVID-19 Pandemic
China Rejects Second Probe Into Coronavirus Origin
Official says proposal lacks 'common sense,' betrays disrespect toward science
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 07/22/2021 - 10:01 AM
John Watson, left and Thea Koelsen Fischer of the World Health Organization team arrive at the VIP terminal of the airport to…
COVID-19 Pandemic
China ‘Shocked’ by WHO Plan for COVID Origins Study
Official dismisses lab leak theory as a rumor running counter to common sense
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 07/22/2021 - 12:50 AM
FILE PHOTO: World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference in Geneva
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO Chief Calls for Better Cooperation from China on COVID-19 Origins
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says China needs to supply more raw data
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 07/15/2021 - 01:26 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Republican Report: Coronavirus Leaked From Chinese Lab; Scientists Still Probing Origins

Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization…
USA

Biggest US Food Company Mandates Coronavirus Vaccinations

FILE - A Tyson Foods team member receives a COVID-19 vaccine from health officials at the Joslin, Illinois facility, Feb. 19, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Nigerian Doctors Strike Amid Coronavirus Third Wave

FILE PHOTO: Doctor Oluwajoba Oroge attends to a patient at EHA Clinics in Abuja, Nigeria January 14, 2021. Picture taken…
COVID-19 Pandemic

New York City Bars, Restaurants, Gyms to Require Proof of Vaccination 

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, Waiter Lenworth Thompson serves lunch to David Zennario, left, and Alex Ecklin at…
COVID-19 Pandemic

White House: More than 110 million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Shipped to More than 60 Countries

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker prepares to dilute a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination center in Singapore

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power