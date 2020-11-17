COVID-19 Pandemic

US Senator Grassley to Quarantine After Exposure to COVID-19

By VOA News
November 17, 2020 11:47 AM
Sen. Chuck Grassley arrives for a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Oct. 26, 2020.
FILE - Sen. Chuck Grassley arrives for a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Oct. 26, 2020.

U.S. Senator from Iowa, Charles Grassley said Tuesday he has been exposed to COVID-19 and will quarantine while awaiting the results of a test to see if he has the virus.

In a statement from the 87-year-old Republican senator’s office, Grassley said he felt fine and has no symptoms, but he will follow his doctor’s orders and immediately quarantine at his home.

He also stressed that “It is important we all follow public health guidelines to keep each other healthy.”

Grassley was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1980 and is currently chairman of the finance committee.  He is president pro tempore of the Senate, making him third in line for the presidency. 

