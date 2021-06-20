COVID-19 Pandemic

US Sending 2.5 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Taiwan

By VOA News
Updated June 20, 2021 03:31 PM
In this photo released by the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control, a China Airlines cargo plane carrying COVID-19 vaccines from…
In this photo released by the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control, a China Airlines cargo plane carrying COVID-19 vaccines from Memphis arrive at the airport outside Taipei, June 20, 2021. (Taiwan Centers for Disease Control via AP)

The United States says it is sending 2.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan, substantially increasing its initial promise of 750,000 shots.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said the increased doses from the U.S. are a “moving gesture of friendship.”  U.S. President Joe Biden has said his administration will distribute 80 million vaccine doses to countries around the world.

The doses are a fraction of the 500 million shots the United States has committed to distributing free of charge over nearly 100 destinations over the next two years. 

The Biden administration plans to distribute 200 million shots this year and another 300 million in 2022 to 92 countries as well as the African Union.

The announcement comes as roughly 45% of Americans have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

By contrast, India, with a population of over 1.3 billion, has vaccinated just over 3% of its population.

India’s Health Ministry said Sunday that it had recorded more than 58,000 new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24-hour period. India has recorded close to 30 million COVID-19 cases.  Only the U.S. has more, with 33.5 million.

A Ugandan athlete has tested positive for the coronavirus after arriving in Japan ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, according to an Associated Press report. The athlete was not named and has been placed in quarantine in a government facility.  The other eight members of the team tested negative in Japan.  The Ugandan team was fully vaccinated and tested before their flight to Japan, AP said.

Brazil became the second country, behind the United States, to record more than half a million COVID-19 deaths, a Health Ministry official said Saturday.

Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga tweeted "500,000 lives lost due to the pandemic that affects our Brazil and the world," according to an Agence France-Presse report.

Ethel Maciel, an epidemiologist from Espirito Santo University, told AFP, “The third wave is arriving, there's already in a change in the case and death curves. … Our vaccination [program], which could make a difference, is slow and there are no signs of restrictive measures, quite the contrary."

Britain held its first full music festival since all mass events were canceled in March of last year, the start of the pandemic.

About 10,000 fans attended a three-day Download Festival held at Donington Park in central England. The event featured 40 U.K.-based bands. The event ends Sunday.

All of those who attended, which was only about a tenth of the festival’s prepandemic audience, were required to take COVID-19 tests before the event. Neither masks nor social distancing protocols were required, event organizers said.

Britain has recorded nearly 128,000 COVID-19-related deaths, the fourth most in the world and the worst in Europe. It also ranks seventh in the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 4.6 million.

Earlier last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson delayed by four weeks a planned lifting of coronavirus-related restrictions on June 21. Britain is battling the highly contagious delta variant of the virus, which was first identified in India.

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center reported early Sunday more than 178 million global COVID-19 infections and almost 4 million global deaths. More than 2 billion vaccines have been administered around the world. 
 

Related Stories

Demonstrators hold signs that read in Portuguese; "Impeachment now! Bolsonaro in prison" during a protest against Brazilian…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Brazil Records More Than 500,000 COVID-19 Deaths
Johns Hopkins counts more than 178 million global COVID-19 infections
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 06/19/2021 - 08:17 PM
India Mourns as ‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh Dies of COVID-19 Aged 91
00:00:36
Quick Takes
India Mourns as ‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh Dies of COVID-19 Aged 91
Former Indian track and field athlete, Milkha Singh died at the age of 91 due to COVID-19 complications, Friday, June 18.  (Reuters/AFP)
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 06/19/2021 - 03:21 PM
A couple wait for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Butanda Health Centre III in Western Uganda, Tuesday, April 27, 2021…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Uganda Imposes 42-Day COVID-19 Lockdown
President Yoweri Museveni said in his Friday night address that he was tired of receiving calls about deaths, but critics say he presented a wish list that would instead worsen the situation for Ugandans
Halima Athumani
By Halima Athumani
Sat, 06/19/2021 - 01:53 PM
A woman receives a dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, as South Africa rolls out the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination to the elderly at the Munsieville Care for the Aged Centre outside Johannesburg, South Africa May 17, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Africa Appeals for Vaccines to Combat Third Wave of COVID-19
In the past week, new cases have risen nearly 30% across the continent and deaths have increased 15%
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sat, 06/19/2021 - 12:40 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Tanzania Authorities Warn of 3rd Wave of COVID-19 

Travellers wearing face masks as protective measure wait to get their temperature checked at the border post with Kenya in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Sending 2.5 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Taiwan

In this photo released by the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control, a China Airlines cargo plane carrying COVID-19 vaccines from…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Brazil Records More Than 500,000 COVID-19 Deaths

Demonstrators hold signs that read in Portuguese; "Impeachment now! Bolsonaro in prison" during a protest against Brazilian…
Europe

Partygoers, Police Injured at Curfew-busting Rave in France 

Youths stand in a field during clashes as police tried to break up an unauthorized rave party near Redon, Brittany, Friday June…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Israelis Say Vaccine Palestinians Rejected Was ‘Completely Valid’

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, Palestinians take a selfie after receiving the coronavirus vaccine from an Israeli…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power