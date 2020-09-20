COVID-19 Pandemic

US Sets Record With Over 1 Million Coronavirus Tests in a Day 

By Reuters
September 20, 2020 12:47 PM
A drive-thru coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility is seen at the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals company's Westchester…
FILE - A drive-thru coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility is seen at the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals company's Westchester campus in Tarrytown, New York, Sept. 17, 2020.

The United States set a one-day record with over 1 million coronavirus diagnostic tests being performed, but the country needs 6 million to 10 million a day to bring outbreaks under control, according to various experts.   

The country performed 1,061,411 tests on Saturday, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project, a volunteer-run effort to track the outbreak.   

The record comes after testing fell for several weeks.   

The United States tested on average 650,000 people a day in the week ended Sept. 13, down from a peak in late July of over 800,000 people a day.   

Since the start of the pandemic, testing shortages have hampered efforts to curb the spread of the virus.   

At one point during the summer, Houston residents lined up in cars and waited hours for tests, even sleeping in their vehicles overnight. Miami saw similar lines.   

Once tested, people may have to wait up to two weeks to learn if they have the virus, which has killed nearly 200,000 Americans and infected more than 6.7 million. Such delays defeat the purpose of trying to prevent further infections.   

In March, President Donald Trump said "anyone who wants a test, gets a test." That goal has yet to be achieved.   

At the heart of the crisis is a reliance by labs on automated testing equipment that locks them into using proprietary chemical kits and other tools made by a handful of manufacturers.   

The Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization to several saliva tests, which require no swabs and use readily available reagents.   

The United States has also authorized pooled testing, a method that tests samples from several people at once and can expand testing capacity.   

However, pooled testing is only more efficient in areas with limited outbreaks. In mid-September, 27 of 50 states had positive test rates above 5%, according to a Reuters analysis, including South Dakota at 17%.   

The World Health Organization considers positivity rates above 5% concerning. 

Related Stories

A health worker (R) wearing a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suit takes a swab sample from a man for a Rapid antigen tests…
COVID-19 Pandemic
World’s COVID-19 Cases Continue to Rise 
US, India, Brazil lead in number of coronavirus cases
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 09/20/2020 - 07:55 AM
Victoria state begins easing COVID-19 restrictions in Melbourne
East Asia Pacific
Australia to Allow More Citizens Stranded by COVID-19 Border Controls to Return
Weekly cap to be increased by 1,500 by mid-October
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Sun, 09/20/2020 - 05:30 AM
Brenda Prudhomme, and her husband, executive chef Paul Miller
COVID-19 Pandemic
Americans Struggle as Congress Stalemates on More COVID Relief
Lawmakers’ inability to reach agreement on a second round of economic stimulus is having far-reaching consequences for the millions of Americans now facing the threat of losing their businesses, their livelihoods and even their homes
Default Author Profile
By Matt Haines
Sun, 09/20/2020 - 12:00 AM
Pharmacy workers give instruction on how to administer a self COVID-19 nasal swab test at a drive-up CVS pharmacy in Dallas,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
US COVID-19 Deaths Approach 200,000
Meanwhile, American health officials warn public to get flu shots this year to avoid having to deal with COVID-19 and flu simultaneously
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 09/19/2020 - 06:16 PM
FILE - People picnic during the annual Midsummer celebrations in Stockholm, Sweden, June 19, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Sweden Spared Surge of Virus Cases but Many Questions Remain
Sweden’s relatively low-key approach to coronavirus lockdowns captured the world’s attention when the pandemic first hit Europe.
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 09/20/2020 - 07:38 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters
COVID-19 Pandemic

World’s COVID-19 Cases Continue to Rise 

A health worker (R) wearing a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suit takes a swab sample from a man for a Rapid antigen tests…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Sweden Spared Surge of Virus Cases but Many Questions Remain

FILE - People picnic during the annual Midsummer celebrations in Stockholm, Sweden, June 19, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Americans Struggle as Congress Stalemates on More COVID Relief

Brenda Prudhomme, and her husband, executive chef Paul Miller
COVID-19 Pandemic

US COVID-19 Deaths Approach 200,000

Pharmacy workers give instruction on how to administer a self COVID-19 nasal swab test at a drive-up CVS pharmacy in Dallas,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Somalia’s Education System Struggles to Attract Girls

Somali female wash their hands during coronavirus awareness training conducted by the local paramedics and doctors in Somali…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power