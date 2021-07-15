COVID-19 Pandemic

US Surgeon General Issues Advisory on COVID Misinformation

By VOA News
July 15, 2021 02:24 PM
Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 15, 2021. …
Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy speaks during the daily briefing at the White House, in Washington, July 15, 2021.

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued a public health advisory Thursday urging the public to help limit the spread of misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines, which he says has led to the slowdown of the U.S. vaccination program.
 
In Murthy’s advisory, the first he has issued since taking office earlier this year, the surgeon general calls health misinformation “a serious threat to public health” that can “cause confusion, sow mistrust, harm people’s health, and undermine public health efforts.”
 
He points to a recent study showing that even brief exposure to COVID-19 vaccine misinformation has made people less likely to want to get vaccinated, at a time when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports about one-third of U.S. adults are still not vaccinated.
 
The surgeon general said misinformation also has led to harassment and violence against public health workers, and other professions seeking to communicate or enforce public health measures.  
 
Murthy differentiates between misinformation, and disinformation, which is wrong information spread intentionally for financial gain or political advantage, for example. He says people who share misinformation often do so out of confusion or honest efforts to get the facts.
 
The surgeon general suggests misinformation is often framed in a sensational or provocative manner, which makes it spread more easily on social media platforms that use algorithms rewarding “likes” and comments or reactions to material that is posted.  
 
Murthy called on the public to verify accuracy of information they receive by checking with trustworthy and credible sources. He said, “If you’re not sure, don’t share.”   
 
He also encouraged people to engage with friends and family on the issue.
 
“If someone you care about has a misperception, you might be able to make inroads with them by first seeking to understand instead of passing judgment,” he said.
 
The surgeon general also called on tech companies to “tweak their algorithms” to avoid amplifying misinformation.
 

Related Stories

FILE - An officer stands in front of a sign advising of vaccine appointments at a drive-up in San Francisco, California.
00:02:59
COVID-19 Pandemic
Biden Administration Steps Up US Vaccination Efforts   
Vaccine hesitancy proves hard to crack, with roughly one-third of Americans not vaccinated against COVID-19
Michelle Quinn
By Michelle Quinn
Mon, 07/12/2021 - 01:32 AM
FILE - U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci speaks at the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, Jan. 21, 2021.
USA
Fauci Deplores US Political Divide on Vaccinations
Polls show Democrats widely more receptive to inoculations than Republicans 
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Sun, 07/11/2021 - 01:51 PM
Foreign workers wait to receive a dose of Biokangtai's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during a vaccination program at a…
COVID-19 Pandemic
UN Chief Calls for Better Global COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts  
Antonio Guterres says vaccine equity is 'moral test of our times' as global coronavirus death toll surpasses 4 million  
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 07/08/2021 - 09:30 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Surgeon General Issues Advisory on COVID Misinformation

Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 15, 2021. …
The Americas

Haiti Gets First Half Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine 

Arrival of 500,000 doses of vaccines donated by the US government through COVAX landed on 14 July 2021, in Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti. (Photo: © UNICEF/UN0489197/Fils Guillau)
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Chief Calls for Better Cooperation from China on COVID-19 Origins

FILE PHOTO: World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference in Geneva
COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Surging in Africa, WHO Warns

A patient being treated at a makeshift hospital run by charity organisation The Gift of the Givers, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 10, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

While Southeast Asia Battles COVID-19 Outbreak, Doubts Linger Over Sinovac Vaccine

FILE - Bottles of the Sinovac vaccine are seen at a hospital, as Indonesia drives mass vaccination for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 21, 2021.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power