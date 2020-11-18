COVID-19 Pandemic

Vaccines Alone Won't End Pandemic, WHO Official Says

By VOA News
November 18, 2020 03:51 PM
WHO Health Emergencies Programme head Michael Ryan attends a news conference organized by Geneva Association of United Nations…
FILE - WHO Health Emergencies Program head Michael Ryan attends a news conference organized by the Geneva Association of United Nations Correspondents (ACANU) amid the COVID-19 outbreak, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, July 3, 2020.

The World Health Organization's emergencies program director said Wednesday that vaccines alone would not end the COVID-19 pandemic and would do nothing to stop the current global surge in coronavirus infections.

Mike Ryan made the comments during a virtual question-and-answer session from the agency’s headquarters in Geneva.

His comments came the same day that pharmaceutical company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech announced that final results from the late-stage trial of their COVID-19 vaccine showed it was 95% effective.

The companies said they had the required two months of safety data and would apply for emergency U.S. authorization within days.

On Monday, Moderna released preliminary data for its vaccine, showing similar effectiveness.

Ryan said the world would have to get through this current wave of COVID-19 infections without vaccines, which he said were not the total answer.

"Some people think that vaccines will be, in a sense, the solution, the unicorn we've all been chasing. It's not," he said.

He said the most important thing people could do now to keep hospitals and intensive care units from overflowing was to stop the spread of the disease through physical distancing measures. Once a viable vaccine is widely available, he said, it will be another tool that can be used.

"Adding vaccines is going to give us a huge chance. But if we add vaccines and forget the other things, COVID does not go to zero," Ryan said. “We need to add vaccination to the existing physical measures" to taking care and practicing good hygiene.  "And if we add that physical distancing and hygiene and care to vaccines, I think we will go a long way to getting rid of this virus."

Related Stories

Africa
Uganda's Presidential Hopefuls Kick Off Campaigns as COVID-19 Cases Rise
Uganda is gearing up for general elections January 14; eleven candidates are vying for the country's highest office
Halima Athumani
By Halima Athumani
Wed, 11/18/2020 - 02:35 PM
Children play with puppies at an Afghan refugee camp in Islamabad, Pakistan, Feb. 2, 2018.
COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19, Insecurity Slow Afghan Refugee Returns From Pakistan and Iran
The pandemic and an upsurge in deadly attacks inside Afghanistan have discouraged Afghan refugees from returning home
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Wed, 11/18/2020 - 02:13 PM
Demonstrators are detained by police officers during a protest against the government's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, next to the Brandenburger Gate in Berlin, Nov. 18, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Thousands in Berlin Protest COVID-19 Restrictions
Demonstrators say potential new laws would give government too much power to impose restrictions aimed at curbing spread of coronavirus
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 11/18/2020 - 11:47 AM
People are seen queuing at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing site as the state of South Australia experiences an outbreak, in Adelaide, Australia, Nov. 17, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
South Australia State Enters Six-week Lockdown as New COVID-19 Cluster Grows
France breaks 2 million total coronavirus cases threshold, first nation in Europe to reach milestone
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 11/18/2020 - 09:15 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
Africa

Uganda's Presidential Hopefuls Kick Off Campaigns as COVID-19 Cases Rise

COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19, Insecurity Slow Afghan Refugee Returns From Pakistan and Iran

Children play with puppies at an Afghan refugee camp in Islamabad, Pakistan, Feb. 2, 2018.
Europe

British PM Takes Questions From Parliament Remotely

A handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows a screen displaying an image of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he takes questions remotely during a socially distanced session in the House of Commons, in London, Nov. 18, 2020.
Europe

France’s Catholics Protest Lockdown Measures

French believers stand and chant religious songs in front of Saint Sulpice Catholic church, in Paris, Nov. 13, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Thousands in Berlin Protest COVID-19 Restrictions

Demonstrators are detained by police officers during a protest against the government's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, next to the Brandenburger Gate in Berlin, Nov. 18, 2020.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power