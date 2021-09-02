COVID-19 Pandemic

Vaccines Reduce Risk of 'Long COVID' Symptoms, Study Finds

By VOA News
September 02, 2021 09:22 AM
FILE - Signs are posted at the entrance to the London Bridge Vaccination Centre as people leave after receiving doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in London, Britain, Aug. 9, 2021.
British researchers say people who contract COVID-19 after they are fully vaccinated are less likely than unvaccinated people to suffer lingering symptoms from the disease.  

In a study published Wednesday in the Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, scientists at King’s College London surveyed more than one million fully vaccinated volunteers who used a mobile app to log their symptoms, tests and vaccination status, and compared them to a control group of unvaccinated volunteers.   

The study says that only a fraction of the vaccinated volunteers reported so-called “breakthrough infections,” and that those who did were 73% less likely to be hospitalized. It also said the chances the vaccinated respondents would continue to suffer from so-called “long COVID” symptoms is reduced by nearly half.  

The vaccinated volunteers had received at least one dose of either the Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca two-dose vaccines between December 2020 and July 2021.

On the vaccine front, Taiwan received its first batch of 15 million doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine after several months of delays.  

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung was on hand when a plane from Luxembourg carrying over 900,000 doses landed at Taiwan's main international airport at Taoyuan early Thursday morning. Taiwan has paid $350 million to German-based BioNTech, which developed the vaccine in cooperation with Pfizer, but has accused China of interfering in the order, a charge Beijing has denied. 

The delay was resolved after Taiwan-based manufacturers Foxconn and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company joined forces with a charity created by TSMC to secure the doses from Chinese-based distributor Fosun Pharma, who then donated them to Taiwan.  

The self-ruled island, which China claims as its own territory, has only been able to vaccinate around 5% of its 23.5 million people.

VOA News
