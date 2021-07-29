COVID-19 Pandemic

Vaccines Save 50 Million Lives, But COVID Threatens Future Gains, Say Scientists

By Henry Ridgwell
July 29, 2021 11:13 AM
A health worker gives a resident a COVID-19 test on the first day of a three-day vaccination campaign for people over age 35 in the Complexo da Maré favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 29, 2021.
A health worker gives a resident a COVID-19 test on the first day of a three-day vaccination campaign for people over age 35 in the Complexo da Maré favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 29, 2021.

LONDON - Vaccination programs against some of the world’s deadliest diseases have saved tens of millions of lives over the past twenty years, according to a new study. However, the researchers warn that continued progress is threatened by the coronavirus pandemic.

The scientists from the Vaccine Impact Modelling Consortium, funded by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, looked at vaccination programs over the past two decades targeting ten infectious diseases across 112 low- and middle-income countries. 

They found that some 50 million lives have been saved by vaccines, most of them children.

The diseases the researchers looked at included measles, hepatitis B, human papillomavirus (HPV), yellow fever, Haemophilus influenzae type b, Streptococcus pneumoniae, rubella, rotavirus, Neisseria meningitidis serogroup A, and Japanese encephalitis. 

The study is the largest assessment of vaccine impact before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 Slowing Immunizations for Measles, Polio, HPV, Cholera, Meningitis

Dr. Katy Gaythorpe, a co-author of the report at Imperial College London, told VOA that the successes of the past two decades would be replicated if progress in vaccination programs can be sustained.

“If we continued with the vaccinations in our projections, so beyond 2019, we’d avert another 47 million deaths — so huge numbers,” Gaythorpe said. “And really what we wanted to show in this paper is this is what we projected vaccination to look like before the COVID pandemic. And we wanted to emphasize these long-term effects, these long-term benefits of vaccination going into the future.”

Immunization programs have added benefits beyond the prevention of specific diseases.

“For example, if people aren’t getting sick of vaccine-preventable diseases then that means there’s less stress on healthcare due to those infections, which means you could potentially be treating people for other things,” Gaythorpe said.

But the researchers warn that the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted vaccination programs — and could lead to a decline in coverage.

“We’ve got not only healthcare services stretched by possibly treating people infected with COVID, we’ve also got people’s personal choice — you know, they might put off going to seek immunization just because of fear surrounding being infected with COVID,” Gaythorpe said.

The World Health Organization earlier this year launched its “immunization agenda 2030” to try to get vaccine programs back on track and reach even more people. 

“It would mean reducing by half the children who are completely left out of essential vaccines — the ‘zero dose children’ — [and] it would mean achieving another 500 introductions of new and underused vaccines in low- and middle-income countries,” the WHO’s Vaccines Department chief Kate O'Brien told reporters in April.

Scientists say the huge number of lives saved demonstrates the stunning advances in modern medicine — and the importance of keeping other vaccine programs on track, alongside tackling the COVID pandemic.

Related Stories

Dr. Brian Monahan, attending physician Congress of the United States, gives Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., a…
COVID-19 Pandemic
White House Considering Vaccine Mandate for Federal Workers
On Tuesday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed its masking guidelines
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 07/28/2021 - 02:38 AM
FILE - Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen.
Africa
Cameroon Receives US Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Amid Covid Hesitancy 
Cameroonians can now choose between Chinese Sinopharm, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson jabs but vaccine hesitancy remains high
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Tue, 07/27/2021 - 12:33 PM
A health worker prepares a shot of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for people at the Central Vaccination Center in Bangkok, Thailand, July 22, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Thailand Considers Cap on Vaccine Exports as COVID Cases Surge
A cap could disrupt vaccine rollout in neighbor countries amid their own COVID spikes, health experts say
Default Author Profile
By Zsombor Peter
Tue, 07/27/2021 - 08:20 AM
FILE - Max Cuevas, 12, receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Families Together of Orange County in Tustin, California, May 13, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
FDA Asks Moderna, Pfizer to Add More Children to COVID-19 Vaccine  Efficacy Studies
US drug regulator wants makers of two prominent coronavirus vaccines in country to determine if young children are susceptible to rare heart inflammatory issues
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 07/27/2021 - 08:15 AM
Henry Ridgwell
By
Henry Ridgwell
COVID-19 Pandemic

Vaccines Save 50 Million Lives, But COVID Threatens Future Gains, Say Scientists

A health worker gives a resident a COVID-19 test on the first day of a three-day vaccination campaign for people over age 35 in the Complexo da Maré favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 29, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

UNICEF Calls for World's Schools to Reopen

A boy strokes a dog before entering the Stara Rescue Centre and School during the reopening of schools, for the delayed academic year 2021, amid the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya July 26, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Myanmar, in Coup Aftermath, Faces Exploding Pandemic

A man carries an oxygen tank as he walks past people waiting with oxygen tanks in need of refill outside the Naing oxygen…
USA

Texas Man Pleads Guilty in Scheme to Sell N95 Masks to Australian State 

Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Big Tech Companies to Allow Only Vaccinated Employees into US Offices

FILE PHOTO: A Google sign is shown at one of the company's office complexes in Irvine

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power