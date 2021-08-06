COVID-19 Pandemic

Vatican Begins Requiring COVID-19 'Green Pass' for Visitors

By VOA News
August 06, 2021 10:08 AM
Tourists have their Green Pass checked by keepers at the entrance of the Vatican Museums, Aug. 6, 2021.

The Vatican Museums began requiring visitors Friday to present a so-called Green Pass, a digital certificate proving they have been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from COVID-19 using a digital or paper certificate.

The Green Pass is an extension of the European Union’s COVID-19 certificate, designed to make travel, as well as entry into certain venues, easier.

Early Friday, tourists could be seen waiting to enter the museums to have QR codes scanned. The pass can be downloaded as a smartphone app, and is available in a paper version.

The Vatican implemented its rules the same day the surrounding country of Italy implemented mandatory use of the pass to access places like bars and restaurants, gyms, theaters, museums, sporting events, and concerts.

France was the first EU nation to make proof of immunity mandatory to access a range of services and venues.

The Italian government announced Thursday it will widen the Green Pass requirement to all teachers, university students and long-distance transport beginning September 1. 

