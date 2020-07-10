Venezuela Socialist Party Leader Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The leader of Venezuela's ruling Socialist party, Diosdado Cabello, is self-quarantining after testing positive for the coronavirus, making him the highest-ranking official in the South American nation to contract the virus.

Cabello announced his infection in a tweet Thursday. He vowed to overcome the disease, writing, “We will win!"

President Nicolas Maduro said Cabello is fine but added he will need several days of treatment and recovery.

Cabello's diagnosis comes a few days after the governor of Venezuela's Zulia state, Omar Prieto, tested positive for the coronavirus after being treated for a respiratory illness.

Venezuela has confirmed more than 8,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 75 deaths.