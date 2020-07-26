COVID-19 Pandemic

Vietnamese City Reimposes Distancing after First Local Infections in Months

By Reuters
July 26, 2020 09:04 AM
A health worker checks the temperature of residents at the area of a newly found coronavirus infected patient in Da Nang city, Vietnam, July 26, 2020.
A health worker checks the temperature of residents at the area of a newly found coronavirus infected patient in Da Nang city, Vietnam, July 26, 2020.

HANOI - Vietnam reintroduced social distancing measures in the central city of Danang on Sunday after the country reported four locally transmitted coronavirus cases over the past two days, the first in more than three months.

The Southeast Asian country was back on high alert after the government on Saturday confirmed its first community infection since April, and another case early on Sunday, both in the tourism hot spot of Danang.

The two new cases included a 17-year-old boy in Quang Ngai province and a 71-year-old woman in Danang, the government said late on Sunday, bringing the total number of reported cases in the country to 420.

Authorities gave no further detail on how the new infections were contracted nor whether they were believed to be linked.

The city's social distancing measures would come into force until further notice, the government said on its website.

Danang will stop receiving inbound tourists for 14 days and all religious, sports and cultural events will be suspended.

Wearing masks in public places in the city is now compulsory and gatherings of more than 30 people at public places are banned, the government said.

The detection of the new cases, which come as Vietnam seeks to revive its economy and resume international commercial flights, has prompted authorities to step up a crackdown on illegal immigrants.

State media said dozens of migrants from China have been detected in Danang over recent days.

Thanks to strict quarantine measures and an aggressive and widespread testing program, Vietnam has kept its virus total to an impressively low level with no deaths.

 

Related Stories

COVID-19 Pandemic
Unlikely Story of First 'Made in Vietnam' Ventilators to Fight COVID-19
After suppressing the coronavirus with zero deaths at home, Vietnam lends its disease-fighting powers abroad
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 07/20/2020 - 03:53
Labourers wear protective masks as they work at a private Ngoc Nu factory which makes blankets, pillows and mattresses for the…
East Asia Pacific
COVID-19 Dampens Vietnam Employment Figures
In response to the COVID-19 emergency, the state has introduced a $2.7 billion relief fund that includes aid to workers, who are already undergoing broader disruptions in the labor market
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 07/15/2020 - 08:21
A student goes home after school by motorbike in Ho Chi Minh City. Of surveyed schoolchildren, 59% believe their homes are safe from domestic violence.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Coronavirus in Vietnam Claims Zero Lives But Boosts Domestic Violence
COVID-19 restrictions lead to uptick in violence in the home
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 07/10/2020 - 13:19
Reuters logo
By
Reuters
COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain Slaps 2-Week Quarantine on Travelers from Spain 

Passengers wearing face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus queue prior to departure to London at a British Airways…
COVID-19 Pandemic

A Chill Vacation Wind Blows Across Europe

People gather outdoors at dusk on a viewpoint in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, July 25, 2020. Britain is advising people not to…
COVID-19 Pandemic

North Korea Reports First Suspected Coronavirus Case

Kim Song Ju Primary school students have their temperatures checked before entering the school in Pyongyang, North Korea,…
Europe

Joint EU Debt Must Not Become Regular Occurrence, Germany's Weidmann Says

Germany's federal reserve Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann stands beside the door of a giant safe as he poses for a photograph at the money museum next to the Bundesbank headquarters, in Frankfurt, Germany, May 17, 2013.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Mnuchin: Virus Aid Package Soon, $1,200 Checks in August

A motorist is handed a bag containing information about open positions at a drive-thru job fair in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, July…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power