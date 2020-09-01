Violators of Trinidad and Tobago's New No Mask Law to Face Hefty Fines

Trinidad and Tobago have adopted a stringent face mask policy to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the Caribbean.

Starting Monday, anyone eight years of age and older caught not wearing a mask in public without good reason faces a $1,000 fine.

The penalty increases to $2,000 for a second offense and $3,000 if someone is caught a third time without a mask.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley's poignant advice for those who cannot afford the fines is to put their mask on.

Rowley said the burden is on everyone to abide by all measures that aim to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

So far, Trinidad and Tobago have confirmed more than 1,700 COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths.