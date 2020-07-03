COVID-19 Pandemic

Virus Concerns Grow — As Do Crowds Flocking to Jersey Shore

By Associated Press
July 03, 2020 12:36 PM
Flags line the beach in Belmar, N.J., on June 28, 2020. With large crowds expected at the Jersey Shore for the July Fourth…
Flags line the beach in Belmar, N.J., as large crowds expected at the Jersey Shore for the July Fourth weekend, some are worried that a failure to heed mask-wearing and social distancing protocols could accelerate the spread of the coronavirus.

BELMAR, N.J. - As coronavirus-related restrictions are eased and temperatures climb, people are flocking back to the Jersey Shore.

And with the July Fourth holiday weekend upon us, that's making some people nervous, particularly given the large crowds that have surfaced at some popular shore spots recently and poor compliance with mandated measures to help slow the spread of the virus.

"I am really concerned," said Paul Kanitra, mayor of Point Pleasant Beach, a popular shore town that was unexpectedly overrun by thousands of tourists who swarmed the beach and boardwalk a few weeks ago at a "pop-up party," paying little heed to social distancing or masks.

"We're seeing spikes across the country in states that opened up weeks ago, and while we're doing a good job in New Jersey, there are a lot of people that are way too cavalier about social distancing," he said. "There's inherent risk in all of this."

Large crowds are expected at the shore for the holiday weekend: New Jersey's casinos have reopened, along with amusement rides and water parks. Beaches are open, though at reduced occupancy levels. Restaurants can offer limited outdoor dining, and stores and shopping malls have reopened.

But not everyone is following rules designed to prevent the spread of the virus, including wearing masks and keeping 6 feet (2 meters) apart. In late June, large crowds swarmed D'Jais, a popular oceanfront nightclub in Belmar in scenes reminiscent of pre-pandemic days. Few patrons wore face coverings, and fewer still kept their distance from others on a packed dance floor.

Gov. Phil Murphy saw videos of the packed club and warned the state will not hesitate to reimpose harsher restrictions if people don't behave.

"We cannot let up on our social distancing or our responsibility just because the sun is out," the governor said. "We can't be lulled into complacency and think it's OK to crowd around a bar. That is how flare-ups happen."

Skyler Walker, a woman from Scotch Plains in her early 20s, was on the Belmar beach last week on a sunny day with temperatures brushing 90 degrees.

"I definitely think people people are starting to care less about" the virus, she said. But the face mask she wore on the boardwalk while waiting in line to buy beach badges indicated she does not share that view. "They act like it's over now."

She was at the beach with a friend who is a nurse in a Jersey Shore hospital filled with coronavirus patients. The friend, who would not give her name, was adamant that the virus is not over, based on what she sees at work every day. She is scheduled to work at the hospital on July Fourth.

Michael Scott, another 20-something on the Belmar beach, said he and his friends have modified their behavior this summer, including at nightclubs.

"I try to just hang out with my people," he said. "I'm not all about looking to meet new people. We have a close group of friends that all kind of quarantined together."

Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian pleaded with residents and visitors to wear masks during the long holiday, including on the boardwalk, noting, "Ocean City is already very crowded."

Although New Jersey's hospitalization rate is down drastically from a peak a few months ago, officials fear hospitalizations for the virus will rise again if people become lax about taking precautions.

"We are especially concerned after the gatherings we saw at the Jersey Shore," added the state's health commissioner, Judith Persichilli. "Individuals were packed together, which raises the risk of spreading the virus."

A big test is happening this weekend with the reopening of eight of Atlantic City's nine casinos. The Borgata is remaining closed due to smoking, drinking and indoor eating bans Murphy imposed on the gambling halls.

Most casinos scan guests temperatures upon entering, hand sanitizer dispensers are placed throughout the premises, and everyone inside must wear a mask.

The first day of operations, on Thursday, appeared to go well, with widespread compliance with virus precautions. In 2 1/2 hours on the gambling floor of the Hard Rock casino, an Associated Press reporter did not see a single person without a mask.

Related Stories

National Park Service rangers view a Baby Trump balloon before Independence Day celebrations on the National Mall in Washington, July 4, 2019.
USA
Trump, Protesters Gear Up for an Untraditional July Fourth
Sweltering capital hosts traditional July Fourth parade, prelude to Trump's untraditional event at the Lincoln Memorial as storms threaten
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 07/04/2019 - 14:01
A woman walks at the Mount Rushmore National Memorial as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues.
USA
Trump Heads to Mt. Rushmore Amid Controversy
President's visit comes as Americans are urged to stay home to avoid COVID infection and as country faces national reckoning on racism
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Fri, 07/03/2020 - 10:50
FILE - Mount Rushmore in Keystone, S.D.
USA
On Trump Trip to Mt. Rushmore, Masks & Social Distancing Not Required
President travels to South Dakota for early Independence Day celebration that thousands are expected to attend
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 07/03/2020 - 05:48
FILE - A bartender pours a beer for a customer at Shade Bar NYC in New York, June 22, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Closing Bars to Stop Coronavirus Spread is Backed by Science
Alcohol lowers inhibitions, so people forget precautions, Natalie Dean, an infectious diseases expert at the University of Florida says
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 07/02/2020 - 10:40
People wait in line at a walk-up testing site for COVID-19 during the new coronavirus pandemic, in Miami.
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Posts Another Single-Day Record of New Coronavirus Infections
Nation tops 50,000 new cases for first time since pandemic’s start
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 07/02/2020 - 04:18
Ribbons hang in remembrance of victims of the coronavirus pandemic outside the Grant African Methodist Episcopal Church,…
00:30:00
American Angst Over COVID-19 Intensifies
The continuing spread of the novel coronavirus across the United States is creating anxiety and alarm among Americans. Cases are rising in dozens of states at rates that health officials warn could overwhelm the nation's health care system. Many states that reopened against advice of health experts, particularly in republican leaning states are now reversing course and reinstating restrictions. The World Health Organization again on Wednesday warned countries that inaction will be devastating.
AP logo
By
Associated Press
COVID-19 Pandemic

Virus Concerns Grow — As Do Crowds Flocking to Jersey Shore

Flags line the beach in Belmar, N.J., on June 28, 2020. With large crowds expected at the Jersey Shore for the July Fourth…
South & Central Asia

COVID Cooperation, Kashmir Approach Show Signs of Improving US-Pakistan Ties

A humanitarian aid shipment from the United States to Pakistan is seen in this photo the U.S. embassy shared on Twitter.
COVID-19 Pandemic

English Pubs Are Reopening — They Won't Be the Same

Owner Are Kjetil Kolltveit from Norway places markers for social distancing on the front of the bar at the Chandos Arms pub in London, July 1, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Luck, Culture Helped Cambodia Contain Coronavirus

A vendor shows sachets of hair shampoo to a customer from a shop that has been marked off to allow for social distancing, as a…
South & Central Asia

COVID-19 Adds to Addiction Woes in Afghanistan

A man resting under the bridge in Pul a Sukhta among a large group of other drug users

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power