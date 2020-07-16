COVID-19 Pandemic

Virus-hit African Airlines Resume Service, but for How Long?

By Lisa Bryant
July 16, 2020 05:37 PM
FILE - In this Saturday, April 18, 2020 file photo, a pilot and crew members of South African Airways go through the security…
FILE - A pilot and crew members of South African Airways go through the security check in Frankfurt, Germany, April 18, 2020.

PARIS - As South Africa’s coronavirus caseload hit the 300,000 mark this week, South African Airways got some good news: a reported government financial commitment to bail out the struggling state carrier, whose flights have been grounded because of the coronavirus since March.

Other African airlines are also getting a COVID-19 reprieve, resuming service as borders and airspace slowly reopen — despite fears the pandemic has yet to peak in Africa and may resurge elsewhere.

But the overall air transport landscape is grim. If the coronavirus has hit the global airline industry hard, it has dealt an outsized and potentially fatal blow to a number of African companies.

"Many African airlines were already in trouble before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the continent,” said Alex Vines, Africa program director for London-based research group Chatham House. “And obviously COVID has made things worse for them.”

Massive, widespread losses

Experts predict the fallout will translate into billions of dollars and millions of jobs lost across Africa — also affecting industries ranging from tourism to African roses and string beans exported to foreign markets.

The impact goes beyond business, affecting long-standing ambitions for closer regional trade and political ties on a continent where travel — both among and within countries — has long been a major obstacle.

“From my viewpoint, there won’t be many companies that will be able to emerge from this crisis,” Cheikh Tidiane Camara, the former European director for defunct pan-African airline Air Afrique, told Radio France International, adding: “It will necessarily generate a recomposition of the African airspace.”

FILE - Kenya Airways planes are seen parked at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport near Nairobi, Nov. 6, 2019.

Small, large companies affected

Those reeling are small companies like Air Zimbabwe, a single-plane carrier that's $300 million in debt, The Associated Press reported. But major airlines are also hurting, including Kenya Airways, Royal Air Maroc and Lome-based regional carrier ASKY Airlines, whose fleet of nine aircraft is still grounded.

In April, the International Air Transport Association warned African airlines could lose $6 billion in revenue this year, along with about 3 million aviation and related jobs continentwide. The African Airlines Association offered an even darker assessment of $8 billion in losses.

Even industry star Ethiopian Airlines is hurting, reporting revenue losses of up to $550 million between January and April.

For its part, South African Airlines' financial reprieve could be short-lived, some believe. The company, which filed for bankruptcy protection last December, hasn’t made a profit since 2011.

"Airlines that were struggling before the pandemic will likely end up filing for bankruptcy or seek bailouts," the U.N. Economic Commission for Africa warned, according to an Associated Press report.

A number of these airlines have tried to fill critical local but also regional transport holes. Eight-year-old ASKY, for example, founded at the initiative of West African governments, operates across several West and Central African countries.

An ASKY flight from Dakar to Abuja might take much of the day and involve at least one change, but the service has amounted to a sea change.

“It has always been a big problem having to travel across the continent,” said Vines of Chatham House. “It has sometimes been more efficient to cross the Sahel to Europe and fly back down than to wait for an unpredictable flight that crosses the continent.”

Free-trade zone

COVID-19's impact on regional air carriers and hubs may also affect African ambitions for a massive $3.4 billion continental free-trade zone, he said, intended to link the continent’s 1.3 billion people.

“It was moving forward as an African ambition,” Vines said. “COVID has significantly slowed it down.”

FILE - An empty counter of Air Afrique is pictured at Roissy airport in Paris, June 13, 2001.

Old dilemma

Africa's transport dilemma — and efforts to overcome it — is decades old.

It brought 11 newly independent West and Central African nations together in 1961 to form Air Afrique. The goal was a pan-African carrier, standing as a symbol of African sovereignty and unity.

It went bankrupt in 2002 after years of decline, brought down by reported mismanagement and corruption, along with a post-9/11 decline in the airline industry.

Still, Air Afrique’s goal has not been buried. Today, travelers face many more options than just a decade or two ago, although some airlines are still dogged by safety concerns. Besides regional company ASKY, a number of other mostly national carriers, including Ethiopian, Kenyan and Royal Air Maroc, connect major capitals. Air Senegal, Air Cote d’Ivoire and Rwandair have been born or revamped.

Alongside traditional international carriers like Air France and Brussels Airlines, others are nosing in, including Turkish Airlines and Qatar Airways.

Now, with borders opening back up, a growing number of African carriers are resuming service.

Senegal opened its airspace this week, welcoming its first international flights. Its national carrier hopes to resume weekly flights to Paris, Marseille and Barcelona in August and — despite heavy financial losses — launch new routes to London, Geneva and eventually the U.S.

Ethiopian, Kenyan and Moroccan carriers count among others taking off since July or earlier, along with those from Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Tanzania and Zambia.

More virus cases

How long they will keep flying, however, is uncertain. Coronavirus cases are ticking rapidly upward in Africa, with health officials braced for worse to come.

Other regions, including Europe and the United States, fear or are experiencing a resurgence of the virus, potentially reshuttering borders and impacting international travel.

“We may see very limited reopening for humanitarian and business reasons and then closing again,” analyst Vines said. ”And I think that a number of African airlines will perish through this.”

The fallout, Vines said, could mean passengers crossing Africa may again be traveling to Paris, London and Doha for onward connections. But along with a more competitive business model, it could also open opportunities for surviving carriers to grab greater market share.

"I think a well-run, effective airline can prosper in Africa," he said. "And I think that’s what the post-COVID learning will be."

Related Stories

A member of the public is seen getting a test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Crossroads Hotel testing centre…
COVID-19 Pandemic
As COVID-19 Cases  Rise Worldwide, Some Governments Offer Subsidies
Australia, Japan, and India among growing coronavirus hot spots    
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 07/16/2020 - 07:01
A gravedigger works in the COVID-19 section of the Maitland Cemetary in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, July 15, 2020 as a…
COVID-19 Pandemic
South African Hospitals Forced to Turn Away COVID-19 Patients
Health care providers plagued by lack of staff, equipment
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 07/16/2020 - 00:06
FILE PHOTO: Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of coronavirus…
Economy & Business
Delta Lost $5.7 Billion in Three Months After COVID-19 Shut Down Air Travel
The company will cut back services it had planned to bring back, as US pandemic worsens
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 07/14/2020 - 14:50
A man wearing a Cameroon soccer jersey walk past a busy Mokolo Market in Yaounde, Cameroon, Thursday Oct. 11, 2018. Cameroon…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Cameroon Declines Hosting Africa Champions League, Blames COVID-19
Soccer fans in Cameroon voiced disappointment after the government announced Monday it would not host the finals of the 2020 African Champions League in September
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Tue, 07/14/2020 - 12:25
FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, a woman walks past a World AIDS Day banner in Johannesburg, South Africa. In…
COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19 Ripple Effect May Raise HIV, TB and Malaria Death Tolls
Pandemic disrupts programs that deal with these major killers in low and middle-income countries
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Tue, 07/14/2020 - 06:17
Health officials wearing personal protection equipment prepare to bury coronavirus victim Dr. Doreen Adisa Lugaliki at her…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Kenya Buries First Doctor to Succumb to COVID-19   
First Kenyan doctor to die of coronavirus is buried  
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 07/14/2020 - 00:54
Lisa Bryant
By
Lisa Bryant
COVID-19 Pandemic

Virus-hit African Airlines Resume Service, but for How Long?

FILE - In this Saturday, April 18, 2020 file photo, a pilot and crew members of South African Airways go through the security…
Africa

WHO Calls for End to Africa Conflicts to Fight Coronavirus

A girl carries a baby on her back at the Kuchingoro internally displaced persons camp, as government continues to contain the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Defiance Grows as Georgia Governor Blocks Local Mask Rules

Seated in the middle of the room Senator Kelly Loeffler gives the thumbs up as she is recognized by President Donald Trump…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Coronavirus Infections Soar as Officials Adopt Mixed Messages

Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) arrive with a correctional patient at North Shore Medical Center where the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients are treated, in Miami, Florida, July 14, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

African Scientists Step Up Role in Coronavirus Fight

FILE PHOTO: John Nkengasong, Africa's Director of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), speaks during an interview with…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power