Well-known Mexican Protest Singer, 85, Dies of COVID-19 Complications

Well-known Mexican protest singer Oscar Chavez has died at the age of 85, one of the latest casualties of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mexico Cultural Secretary Alejandra Frausto confirmed Chavez's death Thursday, just two days after he was admitted the hospital Tuesday, with symptoms of COVID-19.

Frausto posted a tweet which said Chavez was worthy of his life's journey. She also expressed condolences to his family and those who joined in the campaign for personal rights through songs.

Chavez last performed in public in 2019.

Mexico has confirmed 19,224 coronavirus cases and 1,859 deaths.