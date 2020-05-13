COVID-19 Pandemic

WFP Warns Pandemic Exacerbating Hunger in Mideast, North Africa

By Lisa Schlein
May 13, 2020 09:58 AM
FILE- Displaced residents carry relief food as they wade through flood waters in Gumuruk, Boma state, in the Greater Upper Nile region of South Sudan, Nov. 1, 2019.
FILE- Displaced residents carry relief food as they wade through flood waters in Gumuruk, Boma state, in the Greater Upper Nile region of South Sudan, Nov. 1, 2019.

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - The World Food Program warns the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to boost the number of hungry people in the Middle East and North African region to more than 47 million, an increase of more than 6.7 million from current figures.

This region has been mired in conflict, political instability and economic problems for years. COVID-19 is compounding these difficulties. U.N. agencies warn fragile and dysfunctional governments in the Middle East and North Africa are ill-equipped to deal with the pandemic and its impact.

The World Food Program’s Global Report on Food Crises notes 20 percent of people around the world suffering from acute food shortages are to be found in the Middle East.

Children wearing protective masks look from behind a window during a 24-hour curfew amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Sana'a, Yemen, May 6, 2020.

WFP spokeswoman, Elisabeth Byrs said the report predicts the pandemic will increase extreme hunger and that many more people in the region will struggle to feed themselves as their means of livelihood disappear.

“With little to no savings, no unemployment insurance, and reduced food subsidies, people who engage in subsistence or informal work to support their families cannot endure sustained lockdowns. Many of the people receiving food assistance rely on it for their survival,” she said.

The World Food Program currently provides food to 23 million people in the region.  More than two thirds of this assistance is being channeled to people in Yemen and Syria who have been wracked by war, illness and hunger for years.

WFP reports nearly 3.8 million children in 11 countries are no longer receiving school meals following school closures across the region, depriving most of the children of their only nutritious meal of the day.

The U.N food agency says it is finding alternative ways to make up for these missed meals in nine of the 11 countries.  These include the provision of take-home rations and home delivery of food.  In some cases, WFP provides families with cash or vouchers they can use to buy food in local markets.

 

Related Stories

A handout picture released by the Syrian Civil Defense rescue workers shows the scene of a fuel truck explosion which killed 36 people including at least six Turkey-backed rebel fighters April 28, 2020, in the northern Syrian city of Afrin.
Middle East
UN: Syria Armed Groups Use Global Focus on COVID to Escalate Fighting
Pandemic is diverting attention from war in Syria and encouraging armed groups, including the Islamic State, to regroup or re-emerge, says UN's top human rights official
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sat, 05/09/2020 - 13:06
Children of around 6,000 ethnic Fulanis who have been displaced by attacks, gather in a makeshift camp for the displaced in…
Africa
Pandemic Likely to Worsen West Africa’s Looming Mass Hunger, WFP Warns  
The World Food Program warns the pandemic is likely to more than double the number of people facing hunger in West Africa by the end of the year to 43 million 
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Tue, 05/05/2020 - 14:32
FILE - People inspect damage caused by flooding on a street in Aden, Yemen, April 22, 2020.
Middle East
UN: 150,000 Yemen Flood Victims at Risk of Deadly Disease Outbreaks
Torrential rains and flooding throughout the country have caused serious damage to vital infrastructure already decimated by years of civil war
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sat, 05/02/2020 - 12:05
FILE - Women stand in line for food aid in the village of Makunzi Wali, Central African Republic, April 27, 2017.
COVID-19 Pandemic
In Africa, Coronavirus Adds to Stress of Food Shortages
COVID-19 risks further worsening the impact of conflicts and natural disasters
Nicolas Pinault, VOA French to Africa journalist
By Nicolas Pinault
Thu, 04/16/2020 - 09:16
Lisa Schlein
By
Lisa Schlein

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

WFP Warns Pandemic Exacerbating Hunger in Mideast, North Africa

FILE- Displaced residents carry relief food as they wade through flood waters in Gumuruk, Boma state, in the Greater Upper Nile region of South Sudan, Nov. 1, 2019.
Africa

Cameroon’s Traditional Healers See Rush for Herbal Medicines to Treat COVID-19

A health worker wearing protective equipment, disinfects a member of medical staff amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at an hospital in Douala, Cameroon, April 27, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Lebanon to Reinstate Total Lockdown Amid Spike in Infections

Customers have a drink at a restaurant in Beirut, Lebanon, May 4, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

As Europe Reopens, Key Virus Protections Are Still Elusive

Restaurant owner Paolo Polli stages a protest in Milan, Italy, Saturday May, 9, 2020.
USA

AP Exclusive: CDC Docs Stress Plans for More Vrus Flareups

Senators and staff listen to Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, speak