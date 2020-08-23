COVID-19 Pandemic

White House: ‘Breakthrough’ Coming for Coronavirus Treatment 

By Ken Bredemeier
August 23, 2020 01:07 PM
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, Aug. 15, 2020.
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, Aug. 15, 2020.

WASHINGTON - The White House says President Donald Trump will announce a “major therapeutic breakthrough” Sunday night for the treatment of coronavirus, the pandemic that has killed more than 176,000 people in the U.S. and infected nearly 5.7 million, more than in any other country across the world. 

Trump’s announcement is coming a day after he accused, without evidence, “the deep state, or whoever” at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of “making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics.”

The U.S. leader claimed, without evidence, in a Twitter remark that officials at the drug regulatory agency “obviously … are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd,” the date of his re-election contest against Democrat Joe Biden. “Must focus on speed, and saving lives!" 

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said late Saturday that Health and Human Resources Secretary Alex Azar and FDA chief Stephen Hahn would attend the announcement with Trump, a day ahead of the start of the Republican National Convention, where Trump will be renominated for a second four-year term. 

FILE - Nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot as the world's biggest study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway, July 27, 2020, in Binghamton, N.Y.

Numerous U.S. health experts have said that a coronavirus vaccine will not be available before the end of the year or into early 2021, and then only if tests on the efficacy of the vaccine now starting in several countries, including the U.S., prove successful. 

Trump, mindful of accusations from Biden and opposition Democrats that he has bungled the handling of the coronavirus in the U.S., has often said that treatment for the infectious disease is nearing and has contended that the virus will simply disappear. 

He has acknowledged that his re-election chances would be helped with a medical breakthrough before Election Day.  

WATCH: Republicans Gather in Charlotte to Renominate President Trump 

As he accepted the Democratic presidential nomination last week, former Vice President Biden said, “After all this time, this president still doesn’t have a plan” to fight the pandemic. “He failed to protect America. And, my fellow Americans, that is unforgivable.” 

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, on the “Fox News Sunday” show, defended Trump’s tweet complaining about the pace of testing overseen by the FDA. 

“We’re not going to cut corners on research,” Meadows said. “We are going to cut the red tape. I applaud the president for putting out the tweet.” 

A Biden supporter, Delaware Senator Chris Coons, said in a separate Fox interview that Trump has “failed to act responsibly” in dealing with the coronavirus. 

“He’s lost on the highway and refuses to ask for directions,” Coons contended. “Donald Trump failed to confront this pandemic.” 

Related Stories

Members of a disinfection company sanitise the Yoido Full Gospel Church, which is the largest church in the country, in Seoul,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
South Korea Warns It’s on Brink of Nationwide Pandemic 
New infections emerge in all of South Korea’s 17 regions 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 08/23/2020 - 07:14
FILE - A patient is moved by health care workers at Maimonides Medical Center, in New York City, amid the coronavirus pandemic, May 6, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Half of US COVID Deaths Are People of Color
People of color represent 40% of the country's population but 52% of COVID deaths
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 08/22/2020 - 05:58
Paramedics move a patient suspected of having contracted the coronavirus, at a COVID-19 triage area at the General Hospital in Mexico City, Mexico, August 20, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO Chief Says COVID-19 Straining World's Health Care Systems
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says national safe practices can take pressure off facilities as cases near 22.5 million globally
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 08/21/2020 - 14:59
Ken Bredemeier
By
Ken Bredemeier
COVID-19 Pandemic

Former Ukrainian Premier Tymoshenko Tests Positive for Coronavirus 

Ukraine presidential candidate Yulia Tymoshenko speaks to press in Kyiv, May 25, 2014.
COVID-19 Pandemic

South Korea Warns It’s on Brink of Nationwide Pandemic 

Members of a disinfection company sanitise the Yoido Full Gospel Church, which is the largest church in the country, in Seoul,…
USA

Black Barbershops Join COVID-19 Fight

African American-owned barbershop in the Washington area
USA

US Faces Back-to-School Laptop Shortage

Jason Rand cuts open the shrink wrap around a pallet of Lenovo Chromebook laptops as they sit in a Denver Public Schools…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO: Older Children Should Wear Face Masks to Slow Coronavirus Spread

Nine years old boys Tom, left, and Patrizio wear face masks to protect against the coronavirus as they show a musical…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power