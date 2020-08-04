COVID-19 Pandemic

White House, Democrats Cite Some Progress Toward Coronavirus Aid Deal

By VOA News
August 04, 2020 01:13 AM
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., right, speaks as he stands next to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif.,…
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., right, speaks as he stands next to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug. 3, 2020.

White House officials and top congressional Democrats plan to meet again Tuesday after both sides cited some progress in their effort to find agreement on a new coronavirus aid package. 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday staff members would meet overnight, and that she and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer would hold another round of talks Tuesday with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. 

“We are moving down the track,” Pelosi told reporters after two hours of negotiations Monday. “We still have our differences. We are trying to have clearer understanding of what the needs are.”

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, center, waits in the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug. 3, 2020.

The two sides have been divided by the size of their proposed aid packages, with Democrats calling for $3 trillion in new spending and Republicans wanting to limit it to $1 trillion. 

Among the items under discussion are sending out another round of stimulus payments, helping renters avoid eviction, aiding the Postal Service, and action to address $600-per-week federal unemployment payments that expired last week. 

Republican leaders have put forth the idea of passing a smaller aid package that addresses some items while leaving negotiations on others for later, but Mnuchin signaled some flexibility Monday. 

"We're open to a bigger package if we can reach an agreement," he told reporters. 

Democrats have dismissed that approach, arguing instead that the federal government needs to take big action to confront the economic challenges facing the country. 

“If we don’t have that response, it’ll take longer, more people will stay unemployed for a longer amount of time, more businesses will close, et cetera,” Schumer told reporters Monday. 

Related Stories

FILE - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, center, and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, right, walk out of a meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 29, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
White House, Democrats Resume Coronavirus Relief Talks
Talks continuing after extra jobless benefits expired Friday 
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Sun, 08/02/2020 - 11:59
White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx participates in a roundtable on donating plasma at the American…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Trump Criticizes White House Coronavirus Adviser
Taking aim at Dr. Deborah Birx who said coronavirus cases are 'extraordinarily widespread' in the US, the president claims much of the country is 'doing very well'
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Mon, 08/03/2020 - 15:09
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

White House, Democrats Cite Some Progress Toward Coronavirus Aid Deal

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., right, speaks as he stands next to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif.,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

UN Chief: COVID-19 Risks Lasting Losses on Global Education

Foxton Harding, left and Adison Pucci, both 12, who attend Northshore Middle School, which has moved to online schooling for two weeks due to coronavirus concerns, work on school assignments at their home in Bothell, Washington, March 11, 2020.
Middle East

Egyptians Celebrate Eid Al-Adha With Coronavirus Restrictions

Despite government bans on slaughtering animals this year outside of designated butcheries, many Egyptians gathered on the streets for the ritual, in Cairo, July 31, 2020. (Hamada Elrasam/VOA)
COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Strikes Gambian Government Officials

Gambia's President Adama Barrow addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, Sept. 25, 2018, at the United Nations headquarters.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Coronavirus Numbers Drop in Egypt and Sudan; Libya, Tunisia and Algeria See Increases

Egyptians get tested for Covid-19 at a drive-through coronavirus-testing center at the Ain Shams University in Cairo, June 29, 2020.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power