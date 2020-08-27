COVID-19 Pandemic

White House, Democrats Resume Coronavirus Aid Talks; No Progress Reported

By Katherine Gypson
August 27, 2020 04:34 PM
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 27,…
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Aug. 27, 2020.

The White House and congressional Democrats made no progress Thursday on a coronavirus financial relief package that has been stalled for weeks, as benefits ran out for millions of unemployed Americans.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said a Thursday afternoon call with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows “made clear that the White House continues to disregard the needs of the American people as the coronavirus crisis devastates lives and livelihoods.”

Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer last met with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Meadows at the end of July, just as $600 a week in supplemental federal unemployment benefits expired for millions of Americans put out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, center, waits in the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug. 3, 2020.

Commenting Tuesday on Pelosi’s negotiating position to Politico, Meadows said, “I think privately she says she wants a deal, and publicly she says she wants a deal, but when it comes to dealing with Republicans and the administration, we haven't seen a lot of action."

In a statement Thursday, Pelosi said negotiations would resume “once Republicans start to take this process seriously.”

Pelosi and other Democrats have proposed an extension of those benefits, while Republicans have countered with a measure that would set aid at 70% of what a worker was paid before being laid off.

U.S. lawmakers are running out of days in the session to negotiate an agreement. The congressional schedule includes more district work periods, allowing members to campaign for approaching elections in their home districts.

Agreeing on an overall price tag for a second massive relief package will also be difficult in an election year. Democrats are calling for $3 trillion in new spending, while Republicans have proposed $1 trillion.

The Republican-majority Senate is working on a smaller, so-called “skinny relief” bill that would provide some temporary aid and that could be tied to the upcoming September 30 government funding deadline. But Pelosi and other Democrats have rejected a “piecemeal” approach to more coronavirus relief aid.

Earlier this year, Congress quickly passed a $2.2 trillion measure, one of the largest relief packages in U.S. history, to address the economic and health crises caused by the pandemic.

Related Stories

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, right, accompanied by White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, left, leave a meeting with…
COVID-19 Pandemic
White House, Democrats Aim to Have COVID Aid Deal by End of Week
Discussions include potential extension of unemployment benefits, new stimulus payments   
Katherine Gypson
By Katherine Gypson
Wed, 08/05/2020 - 00:59
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, July 24, 2020, on the…
US Politics
Pelosi Pushes Republicans for Quick Coronavirus Aid Deal
Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans set to expire Friday
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Mon, 07/27/2020 - 15:53
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug. 13, 2020.
2020 USA Votes
Pelosi Summons Lawmakers Back from Summer Recess to Fund Post Office
Cost-cutting and blocked funds for the US Postal Service could slow processing and counting mail-in Election Day ballots
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 08/16/2020 - 19:56
Katherine Gypson
By
Katherine Gypson
COVID-19 Pandemic

White House, Democrats Resume Coronavirus Aid Talks; No Progress Reported

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 27,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO: People With Mild or No Symptoms Still Need to Be Tested

A paramedic with Israel's Magen David Adom (Red Shield of David) national emergency medical service, performs a swab test at a…
COVID-19 Pandemic

UN: COVID-19 Pandemic Triggers Global Education Crisis

FILE - A worker passes public school buses parked at a depot in Manchester, New Hampshire, April 27, 2020.
USA

About 1 Million Americans Apply for Weekly Jobless Benefits

FILE PHOTO: People line up outside a Kentucky Career Center hoping to find assistance with their unemployment claim in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Reports 10% ‘Uptick’ in European COVID-19 Cases

An employee helps a person buy a ticket inside the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square cinema, on the opening day of the film "Tenet", amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, Aug. 26, 2020.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power