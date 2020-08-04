White House Extends Funding for National Guard Coronavirus Deployments

U.S. President Donald Trump has extended federal government funding for National Guard troops to assist individual states with their coronavirus responses.

In a series of memos Monday night, the White House said the funding will now extend through the end of the year.

However, the federal government will only be covering 75 percent of the costs once the existing authorization that had provided 100 percent funding expires on August 21.

Two states will still get 100 percent funding – Florida and Texas. The two states are among those that have been hardest hit as cases surged across the nation beginning in June.

Governors had pushed the White House to extend the funding for the troops, who have been put to work at testing, medical and food distribution sites.