COVID-19 Pandemic

White House Looks to Cover 70% of Jobless Workers’ Previous Wages

By Ken Bredemeier
July 26, 2020 01:21 PM
Job seekers exercise social distancing as they wait to be called into the Heartland Workforce Solutions office in Omaha, Neb.,…
FILE - Job seekers exercise social distancing as they wait to be called into the Heartland Workforce Solutions office in Omaha, Neb., July 15, 2020.

WASHINGTON - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says a new coronavirus economic aid package being unveiled Monday would pay the country’s 16 million unemployed workers 70% of their one-time salaries, but tough negotiations lie ahead with opposition Democrats over the scope of more assistance to offset the severe economic effects of the pandemic. 

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks with reporters about the coronavirus relief package negotiations, at the White House, July 23, 2020, in Washington.

Mnuchin, on the “Fox News Sunday” show, called the 70% wage replacement figure “a very fair level.”  

However, the new figure, if eventually adopted by Congress, would sharply cut the national government’s current $600-a-week boost to less generous state unemployment benefits that expire Friday, to perhaps $200 a week. 

“I think workers understand you shouldn’t be paid to stay home,” Mnuchin said. 

On CNN, Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow called the 70% figure “quite generous.” 

The White House and its Republican allies in Congress have sought to cut the federal unemployment benefits to end a significant effect of the bigger payments that have been in effect since March: about 60% of the unemployed workers over the last four months have been receiving jobless payments that were bigger than what they were earning when they were working. 

One mid-May report reported that a fifth of the unemployed workers declined requests from their employers that they return to work because their wages were lower than what they were collecting in jobless benefits. 

In this illustration photo taken May 08, 2020, a COVID-19 Unemployment Assistance Updates logo is displayed on a smartphone against the backdrop of an application for unemployment benefits, in Arlington, Virginia.

Kudlow said the overall $1 trillion economic aid package would include another round of $1,200 checks to most adults in the U.S. and payments to businesses to retain employees rather than cut the size of their workforces. 

But Democratic lawmakers are demanding that the $600-a-week boost in payments to the jobless workers be kept in place through the end of 2020. They are pushing for an overall coronavirus aid package totaling $3 trillion, the figure approved by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives in mid-May. 

“I see no reason why we can’t move quickly,” Mnuchin said. But Senator Mitch McConnell, the Senate Republican majority leader, said late last week that completion of a new deal could take weeks. 

Meanwhile, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told ABC’s “This Week” show that the administration is “hopeful” that it can announce new therapies to treat the coronavirus “in the coming days.” 

“The president has been very clear — whatever amount of money and whatever amount of time needs to be invested, we’re doing that,” Meadows said. 

“We’re not going to have a solution to this,” he said. “It’s not masks. It’s not shutting down the economy. Hopefully it is American ingenuity that will allow for therapies and vaccines to ultimately conquer this." 

FILE - Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) arrive with a patient while a funeral car begins to depart at North Shore Medical Center where the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients are treated, in Miami, Florida, July 14, 2020.

Meadows’s comments came after Trump acknowledged last week that the virus will “get worse before it gets better” after previously downplaying the surge in new infections in the U.S. 

The U.S. has recorded nearly 4.2 million coronavirus cases and more than 146,000 deaths, with both figures more than any other national figures across the globe. 

Related Stories

Motorists take part in a caravan protest in front of Senator John Kennedy's office at the Hale Boggs Federal Building
USA
Extra US Unemployment Aid Expires as Virus Threatens New States
The $600 weekly bonus is technically set to expire July 31, though this is the last week recipients will get the extra money
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 07/24/2020 - 16:04
A motorist is handed a bag containing information about open positions at a drive-thru job fair in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, July…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Mnuchin: Virus Aid Package Soon, $1,200 Checks in August
He says president will back it
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 07/25/2020 - 20:12
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington, July 14, 2020.
2020 USA Votes
AP Fact Check: Trump's Alternate Reality on COVID-19 Threat 
Over the weekend, he clung to the misguided notion that the virus will just 'disappear' even as his top science experts and GOP allies bluntly say otherwise
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 07/20/2020 - 11:43
Ken Bredemeier
By
Ken Bredemeier
COVID-19 Pandemic

White House Looks to Cover 70% of Jobless Workers’ Previous Wages

Job seekers exercise social distancing as they wait to be called into the Heartland Workforce Solutions office in Omaha, Neb.,…
Africa

UNHCR: Refugees Unlawfully Detained Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic Must Be Released

Illegal migrants sit at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastguard in the coastal city of Tripoli, Libya May 6,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Iran Says Medics Exhausted in Battle against Coronavirus

Mask-clad Iranians gather in a street in the capital Tehran, amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic crisis, July 19, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Vietnamese City Reimposes Distancing after First Local Infections in Months

A health worker checks the temperature of residents at the area of a newly found coronavirus infected patient in Da Nang city, Vietnam, July 26, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain Slaps 2-Week Quarantine on Travelers from Spain 

Passengers are seen wearing face coverings after arriving at Manchester Airport following the outbreak of the coronavirus…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power