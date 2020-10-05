COVID-19 Pandemic

White House Press Secretary Tests Positive for COVID-19

By VOA News
October 05, 2020 12:31 PM
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, talks to the media, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, outside the White House in Washington.
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, talks to the media, Oct. 4, 2020, outside the White House in Washington.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for COVID-19.

“After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms.” McEnany announced on Twitter.

She added that she had no knowledge of the positive test of Hope Hicks, an adviser to President Donald Trump, before holding a press briefing last Thursday. Hicks’ positive test was revealed Thursday evening.

Trump announced Friday morning that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. He was later taken to Walter Reed Medical Center for treatment.

 McEnany said she will “begin the quarantine process” and continue to work remotely.

VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Paris on Maximum Virus Alert, Closing Bars, Not Restaurants

Restaurant and bar owners bang plates together and chant at a demonstration against restaurant and bar closures in Marseille,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain’s Johnson Says 'Tough Times Ahead' for Business as Pandemic Takes Toll

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the headquarters of Octopus Energy in London, Oct. 5, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

White House Press Secretary Tests Positive for COVID-19

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, talks to the media, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, outside the White House in Washington.
COVID-19 Pandemic

EU Commission President to Self-Isolate After COVID Exposure

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a press conference at an EU summit in Brussels, Oct. 2, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

In Europe, Local Leaders Increasingly Frustrated with Pandemic Restrictions

Commuters wearing protective face masks wait on a platform at Atocha train station during a partial lockdown amid the outbreak…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power