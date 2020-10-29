COVID-19 Pandemic

 White House Task Force Warns of ‘Unrelenting’ Spread of COVID-19

By VOA News
October 29, 2020 08:42 PM
Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health,…
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, talks during a Senate hearing, Sept. 23, 2020, in Washington.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force warned Thursday of an “unrelenting” spread of the virus, particularly across the western half of the country, Reuters reported. 

Members of the task force are reportedly pushing for aggressive measures to quell the spread of the virus.

The United States has confirmed more than 8.9 million cases of COVID-19 and recorded more than 228,000 deaths as of Thursday, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

"We continue to see unrelenting, broad community spread in the Midwest, Upper Midwest and West. This will require aggressive mitigation to control both the silent, asymptomatic spread and symptomatic spread," said the task force’s report to one state, according to CNN. 

The task force’s most prominent member, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told CNBC Wednesday that the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. is “going in the wrong direction.” 

“If things do not change, if they continue on the course we’re on, there’s going to be a whole lot of pain in this country with regard to additional cases and hospitalizations, and deaths,” Fauci said, noting that case numbers were rising in 47 states.

At least seven states reported record one-day case increases Thursday, according to Reuters.

Related Stories

Medical workers wearing protective gear transport a patient suspected of being infected with the coronavirus from an ambulance to a hospital in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Oct. 22, 2020.
Europe
Russia's Putin Says No to Lockdown Despite Spiking COVID Cases
Kremlin officials only recently portrayed the pandemic as largely under control
Default Author Profile
By Charles Maynes
Thu, 10/29/2020 - 05:23 PM
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus as they walk through a shopping district in Taipei,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Taiwan Marks 200 Days Without New Domestically Transmitted COVID-19 Cases
Cases from overseas still being identified, quarantined
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 10/29/2020 - 02:20 PM
People wearing face masks walk past a carousel and the Old Opera in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. To avoid the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
France, Germany Impose New Lockdown Measures as COVID-19 Cases Soar
India posts 8 million total coronavirus cases, second only to US
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 10/29/2020 - 05:15 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

 White House Task Force Warns of ‘Unrelenting’ Spread of COVID-19

English language arts teacher Frank Esposito submits to a COVID-19 nasal swab test at West Brooklyn Community High School,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Donors, Volunteers Step Up to Help One of Malaysia's Worst-Hit Areas

Europe

Russia's Putin Says No to Lockdown Despite Spiking COVID Cases

Medical workers wearing protective gear transport a patient suspected of being infected with the coronavirus from an ambulance to a hospital in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Oct. 22, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Taiwan Marks 200 Days Without New Domestically Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus as they walk through a shopping district in Taipei,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Hackers Could Unleash Ransomware Attacks on US Health System, US Officials Warn

Illustration of hacking and cyberattacking. (Grfx by Diaa Bekheet)

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power