Whitmer Says 'Racism' Fueled Protests Over Virus Response

By Associated Press
May 03, 2020 04:53 PM
Protesters rally at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich, April 30, 2020.
Protesters rally at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich, April 30, 2020. Gun-carrying protesters have been a common sight at some demonstrations calling for coronavirus-related restrictions to be lifted.

LANSING, MICHIGAN - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Sunday said gun-toting protesters who demonstrated inside the state Capitol in opposition to some of her moves to battle the coronavirus "depicted some of the worst racism" and "awful parts" of U.S. history.  

Whitmer made the assertion on CNN, before the release of the latest number of deaths in Michigan related to the coronavirus. Officials say the 29 new deaths, which increased the number to 4,049, was one of the lowest daily increases since the pandemic began in Michigan.  

Confirmed cases in Michigan rose by 547, bringing the total to 43,754.

People Walk, Gather, Protest as Coronavirus Lockdowns Ease

During the CNN appearance, Whitmer said the protests  featured "Confederate Flags, and nooses," as well as swastikas. Members of the Michigan Liberty Militia protested the state's stay-at-home orders this week, some with weapons and tactical gear and their faces partially covered.  

"Some of the outrageousness of what happened at our capitol depicted some of the worst racism and awful parts of our history in this country," she said.

Some went to the Senate gallery, where a senator said armed men shouted at her. Whitmer said the protest wasn't representative of Michigan and that she's going to listen to facts and science to decide how to handle the pandemic.

"Whether you agree with me or not, I'm working to protect your life if you live in the state of Michigan," she said. "I am going to continue to do my job regardless of what tweets come out or what polls come out or what people think makes sense."

Michigan's Republican-controlled Legislature has questioned Whitmer's authority to extend stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic. But the governor used an executive order to extend a state of emergency declaration and has directed most businesses statewide to remain closed.

