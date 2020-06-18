COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Aiming for 2 Billion Doses of COVID Vaccine by End of 2021

By VOA News
June 18, 2020 12:34 PM
FILE - A case of test tubes is placed on a lab table during research on the coronavirus, at Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceutical in Beerse, Belgium, June 17, 2020.
FILE - A case of test tubes is placed on a lab table during research on the coronavirus, at Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceutical in Beerse, Belgium, June 17, 2020.

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) chief scientist said Thursday the agency hopes there will be about two billion doses of a vaccine against COVID-19 by the end of next year that would be reserved for “priority populations.”

Speaking at a virtual news conference in Geneva, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan told reporters, “It’s a big ‘if’ because we don’t have any vaccine that’s proven.”

She said she is encouraged by the number of possible vaccines currently being tested and hoped at least one or two would prove ready for use by next year.

Swaminathan said that the WHO recommends immunizing people at risk first, including the elderly and those with underlying conditions like diabetes or respiratory disease, as well as key workers. But she said countries must come to a consensus on which populations would be prioritized.

Numerous developed countries including Britain, France, the Netherlands, Germany and the U.S. have already struck deals with pharmaceutical firms to secure vaccine supplies for their citizens.

On Wednesday, EU Commission President Ursual von der Leyen announced a donor conference scheduled for June 28 designed to raise funds to ensure all people can get access to any vaccines or COVID-19 treatments that might become available.

She said there is no place for “Me first” when it comes to fighting a global pandemic.

The WHO and partners have called for drug makers to suspend their patent rights on any effective COVID-19 vaccine and for billions of dollars to buy vaccines for developing countries.

 

Related Stories

A health worker wearing personal protective equipment checks the temperature of a woman at a slum in Mumbai, India, June 17, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO Sees 'Green Shoots of Hope' Though Pandemic Still Rages
Trial results announced on Tuesday by British researchers showed an inexpensive steroid commonly used since the 1960s to reduce inflammation, cut death rates
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 06/17/2020 - 16:50
People in masks walk by Binion's casino Monday, June 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Monday that…
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO: No 'Zero Risk' Environment for COVID-19
WHO urges caution as most European borders reopen to air travel
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 06/16/2020 - 00:46
A woman's blood is collected for testing of coronavirus antibodies at a drive through testing site in Hempstead, N.Y., Tuesday,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Can Lab-Grown Antibodies Cure COVID-19?
Doctors are trying to grow body's most potent disease-fighting weapons in test tube to fight coronavirus
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Thu, 06/18/2020 - 01:14
FILE - In this June 12, 2020, file photo, a health worker draws blood for COVID-19 antibody testing in Dearborn, Mich. A…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Study Ties Blood Type to COVID-19 Risk; O May Help, A Hurt
The report in the New England Journal of Medicine does not prove a blood type connection, but it does confirm a previous report from China of such a link
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 06/18/2020 - 12:13
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Aiming for 2 Billion Doses of COVID Vaccine by End of 2021

FILE - A case of test tubes is placed on a lab table during research on the coronavirus, at Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceutical in Beerse, Belgium, June 17, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Study Ties Blood Type to COVID-19 Risk; O May Help, A Hurt

FILE - In this June 12, 2020, file photo, a health worker draws blood for COVID-19 antibody testing in Dearborn, Mich. A…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Arizona Governor Says Mayors Allowed to Require Face Masks

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey leaves wearing a mask after giving an update on COVID-19 in Arizona during a news conference Wednesday,…
East Asia Pacific

China's New Outbreak Wanes as US Calls For Answers On Virus

Workers leave from a coronavirus testing center set up outside a sports facility in Beijing, Tuesday, June 16, 2020. China…
COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Deaths, Patients Grossly Under-Reported in Pakistan

People stand outside a government office to get their identity cards verified to receive aid from government during a…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power