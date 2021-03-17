COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO: AstraZeneca Vaccine Benefits Outweigh Risks

March 17, 2021 01:57 PM
FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 file photo a health worker closes a door as she prepares doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine…
FILE - A health worker closes a door as she prepares doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine at the Edouard Herriot hospital in Lyon, central France, Feb. 6, 2021.

The World Health Organization (WHO) issued a statement Wednesday, saying it believes the benefits of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine outweigh its risks and recommends that vaccinations continue.

The agency noted several European Union countries have temporarily suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports of blood clots in some people who received it.  

The WHO statement said any vaccination against COVID-19 will not reduce illness or deaths from other causes. The agency noted blood clots — known as Thromboembolic events — are known to occur frequently and are the result of Venous Thromboembolism, the third most common cardiovascular disease globally.

The WHO said it is routine in vaccination campaigns for nations to note possible adverse events following immunization, and it is good practice to investigate them. But it does not necessarily mean that the events are linked to vaccination.

Vials labelled "Astra Zeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo, in this illustration photo taken March 14, 2021.
AstraZeneca Says No Evidence Vaccine Causes Blood Clots
The company conducted a review after several countries suspended use of the shot

The statement said the WHO is in regular contact with Europe’s drug regulator, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and other regulators around the world for the latest information on COVID-19 vaccine safety.  

The EMA is also investigating the blood clot reports, but Tuesday made a similar statement about the benefits versus the risks of the AstraZenca vaccine.

The WHO said its Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety continues to carefully assess the latest available safety data on the AstraZeneca vaccine, and will immediately communicate its findings. 

A man waits in a vaccination center where a sign reads "No AstraZeneca vaccinations today" in Saint-Jean-de-Luz, southwestern…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Europe's Medical Regulator to Rule on AstraZeneca Safety
Full review of vaccine to be released Thursday
Lisa Bryant
By Lisa Bryant
Tue, 03/16/2021 - 01:12 PM
European States Halt AstraZeneca Vaccine Over Blood Clot Fears, But WHO Insists It Is Safe
00:03:05
COVID-19 Pandemic
European States Halt AstraZeneca Vaccine Over Blood Clot Fears
Norway reported one death and three hospitalizations among health workers who recently had the AstraZeneca vaccine
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Mon, 03/15/2021 - 07:25 PM
A dose of AstraZeneca vaccine is prepared at COVID-19 vaccination centre in the Odeon Luxe Cinema in Maidstone, Britain…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Experts Question AstraZeneca Vaccine Pause
Real benefits of COVID-19 prevention outweigh unproven risks of blood clots, experts say
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Mon, 03/15/2021 - 08:07 PM
FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 file photo a health worker closes a door as she prepares doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine…
COVID-19 Pandemic
More European Countries Halt Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine
According to AstraZeneca website, there have been 37 reports of blood clots out of more than 17 million people vaccinated in European Union and Britain
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 03/15/2021 - 03:24 PM
Vials labelled "Astra Zeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo, in this illustration photo taken March 14, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
AstraZeneca Says No Evidence Vaccine Causes Blood Clots
The company conducted a review after several countries suspended use of the shot
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 03/14/2021 - 08:46 PM
