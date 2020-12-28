COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Calls for Increases in Genomic Sequencing Following New Coronavirus Variants

By VOA News
December 28, 2020 05:14 PM
Workers wearing protective gear disinfect an arrival gate as an electronic board shows arrivals' information amid the…
Workers wearing protective gear disinfect an arrival gate as an electronic board shows arrival information amid the coronavirus pandemic at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Dec. 28, 2020.

The head of the World Health Organization is calling for an increase in genomic sequencing of the coronavirus after new variants have been detected in Britain and South Africa. 

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at an online news conference Monday from Geneva that "only if countries are looking and testing effectively, will you be able to pick up variants and adjust strategies to cope." 

FILE PHOTO: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) attends a session on the…
FILE - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization, attends a session on the coronavirus outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, Oct. 5, 2020.

He said WHO is working closely with scientists across the world to "better understand any and all changes to the virus" and their impacts, and he called on countries to share any genetic information with WHO and other countries. 

British officials have said the new coronavirus variant first identified in the country is more contagious, leading to increased lockdowns and a wave of global travel restrictions on Britain. 

On Monday, more countries, including Finland and South Korea, detected their first cases of a new coronavirus variant.  

A Finnish citizen who had recently arrived from Britain for a Christmas vacation was diagnosed with the new variant, according to Finnish officials. 

South Korea announced Monday that it would extend a ban on direct flights from Britain until January 7 after three people who recently entered the country tested positive for the COVID-19 variant. 

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said the trio arrived on December 22 after a flight from London, making them the first known cases of the new version detected in South Korea.

Japan, which reported its first case of the virus variant last week, banned all non-resident foreigner arrivals from midnight Monday through the end of January.   

Indonesia announced Monday that it will temporarily ban foreigners from entering the country for two weeks to try to stop the spread of the new variant.  

Vehicles drive past a roadside public health information sign, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic…
Vehicles drive past a roadside public health information sign, amidst the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, near Oxford, Britain, Dec. 28, 2020.

Saudi Arabia said Monday it is extending its weeklong closure of all official ports because of the new variant. 

Effective Monday, U.S. authorities said passengers arriving from Britain must test negative for COVID-19 72 hours before departure. 

U.S. officials said nearly 1.3 million people went through U.S. airports on Sunday following the Christmas holiday, the highest level of air travel in more than nine months. The increased travel took place despite urgings from health officials not to travel during the holidays for fear of increasing the surge of coronavirus infections. 

Russian officials said Monday that the country recorded 241,193 more deaths in April-November 2020 than during the same period the previous year. The number is significantly higher than the country's pandemic death toll of 55,265. The excess deaths could include deaths from COVID-19 that were not officially confirmed by medical officials, as well as deaths from other causes that could be linked to overcrowded hospitals caused by COVID-19 or other coronavirus effects on society. 

Coronavirus vaccines

British authorities are expected to approve the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine this week, and the head of the company said it will be as effective against the virus as the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.    

AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot told The Times that the company has "figured out the winning formula and how to get efficacy that, after two doses, is up there with everybody else."   

He added that he believes his company's vaccine will also be effective against the new variant of the virus.  

Medical personnel from different institutions and the Mexican Army wait to begin applying the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine,…
Medical personnel from different institutions and the Mexican Army wait to begin applying the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, at the Military Field Number 1A in Mexico City, Dec. 28, 2020.

If approved, AstraZeneca's vaccine will become the fifth to have been rolled out to fight the virus. Early tests showed that the vaccine was 70% effective for preventing illness, compared to 95% reported by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. Russia and China also have their own vaccines   

Also Monday, another COVID-19 vaccine candidate is beginning its final-stage testing in the United States. The testing for the vaccine candidate, made by Novavax, will involve 30,000 volunteers to determine whether the vaccine is effective and safe. The trials will focus on high-risk older adults, as well as people from Black and Hispanic communities who have been disproportionately affected by the virus. 

The latest vaccine on the horizon comes as the world reached the grim milestone of 81 million people worldwide infected by the virus with 1.7 million world deaths globally, according to the Johns Hopkins University.    

In the United States, 19.2 million people have been infected and more than 334,000 have died.    

New Year's celebrations

Meanwhile, the pandemic has prompted authorities in Australia to ban people from attending one of the world's most iconic New Year's celebrations.   

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced Monday that Sydney Harbor would be closed to the public on New Year's Eve to prevent the disease from spreading outside the city's Northern Beach suburbs. A total of 125 people in that neighborhood have tested positive for COVID-19 since mid-December, including five new cases recorded Monday.  

The annual New Year's observance features a spectacular fireworks display that lights up the nighttime skies over Sydney's famous Opera House. At least 1 million people are normally in attendance, but Berejiklian said the safest way for Sydney residents to view the fireworks is on television from home. 

Megan Duzor and Richard Green contributed to this report.
 

Related Stories

Ambulances are seen outside of St. Francis Medical Center emergency room during a surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Fauci: US Facing ‘Critical Time’ in Fight Against Coronavirus   
85 million Americans traveling over year-end holidays, ignoring advice of health experts  
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Sun, 12/27/2020 - 01:16 PM
The Oresund bridge is seen after the Swedish government decided to close the border to visitors from Denmark, to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Malmo, Sweden, Dec. 21, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Health Agency: British Coronavirus Variant Found in Traveler to Sweden
Health Agency official Sara Byfors told a news conference the traveler, who was not identified, had kept isolated after arrival to Sweden and that no further positive cases had so far been detected
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 12/26/2020 - 09:41 AM
Vendors of a delicatessen wait for customers outside their shop in a commercial street in central Paris on December 24, 2020,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
France Records First Case of New Coronavirus Variant
Frenchman living in England Brings COVID-19 variant to Tours
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 12/25/2020 - 10:36 PM
Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, the Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has his temperature checked during…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Nigerian CDC Investigating New Coronavirus Variant
Experts worry that continuous mutation of the virus may affect progress made on vaccines
Timothy Obiezu
By Timothy Obiezu
Fri, 12/25/2020 - 03:16 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Calls for Increases in Genomic Sequencing Following New Coronavirus Variants

Workers wearing protective gear disinfect an arrival gate as an electronic board shows arrivals' information amid the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

TSA: Nearly 1.3 Million Travel by Air Over Christmas, Pandemic Record

An airline worker in Christmas themed attire assists travelers at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia
COVID-19 Pandemic

S. Korea Extends Britain Flight Ban After Positive Tests of Virus Variant

Passengers from overseas arrive at the Incheon International Airport, in Incheon
USA

Native American Tribes Try to Protect Elders, Their Knowledge from Loss to Coronavirus

FILE - A sign for Navajo Drive is seen against cloud-darkened Oljato-Monument Valley, Utah, on the Navajo Reservation, April 30, 2020. Across the nation, Native American tribes are working to protect their oldest members from COVID.
Europe

Switzerland: British Quarantined in Ski Resort Flee

Skiers walk in the Alpine resort of Verbier, Switzerland, Dec. 22, 2020. The location is popular among British vacationers.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power