COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Chief ‘Disappointed’ China Hasn’t Allowed Researchers into Wuhan 

By VOA News
January 05, 2021 04:35 PM
A worker in a protective suit is seen at the closed seafood market in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, Jan. 10, 2020.
A worker in a protective suit is seen at the closed seafood market in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, Jan. 10, 2020.

The World Health Organization (WHO) expressed disappointment Tuesday with the failure of Chinese officials to grant final permission to an international team of researchers to enter the country to investigate the origins of the coronavirus.

At the agency’s regular COVID-19 briefing at WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was "very disappointed" that China had not authorized entry of the team, some of whom had begun their travels to Wuhan. The news forced other members of the team to cancel their travel at the last minute.

Tedros said plans for the trip had been arranged jointly among WHO officials, the Chinese government and the countries for which the team was meant to travel through on their way to Wuhan. He said the agency just learned Tuesday "that Chinese officials have not yet finalized the necessary permissions for the team's arrival in China."

Tedros said he had been in contact with senior Chinese officials. “And I have once again made it clear that the mission is a priority for WHO and the international team. I have been assured that China is speeding up the internal procedures for the earliest possible deployment. We are eager to get the mission under way as soon as possible.”

Medical workers move a person who died from COVID-19 at a hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province, Feb. 16, 2020.
FILE - Medical workers move a person who died from COVID-19 at a hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province, Feb. 16, 2020.

China reported the first cases of a pneumonia of unknown cause in Wuhan to the WHO on Dec. 31, 2019, and closed a market where the novel coronavirus was believed to have emerged.

Health ministers called on the WHO in May to identify the source of the virus and how it crossed the species barrier.

The United States, which has accused China of having hidden the outbreak's extent, has called for a "transparent" WHO-led investigation and criticized its terms, which allowed Chinese scientists to do the first phase of preliminary research. U.S. President Donald Trump has accused the agency of being a puppet for China during the pandemic. The coronavirus causes the COVID-19 illness.

 

Related Stories

FILE - A box for a COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at an exhibit by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China, Sept. 5, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
China Grants First Approval of Homegrown COVID-19 Vaccine
Vaccine developed by state-run Sinopharm granted conditional approval after drugmaker said it was 79% effective against virus
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 12/31/2020 - 03:56 AM
Workers wearing protective gear disinfect an arrival gate as an electronic board shows arrivals' information amid the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO Calls for Increases in Genomic Sequencing Following New Coronavirus Variants
Finland, South Korea detect first cases of new COVID-19 variant that was first identified in Britain
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 12/28/2020 - 05:14 PM
FILE PHOTO: World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference in Geneva
Science & Health
WHO Urges Nations to Prepare for Future Pandemics
In a video statement to launch the International Day of Epidemic Preparedness, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warns nations against lurching from one outbreak to another while doing nothing to prepare and prevent this from happening
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sun, 12/27/2020 - 09:27 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Chief ‘Disappointed’ China Hasn’t Allowed Researchers into Wuhan 

A worker in a protective suit is seen at the closed seafood market in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, Jan. 10, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Scotland’s Sturgeon Says Trump Can’t Come to Play Golf

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon delivers a statement at Holyrood, Edinburgh, announcing that Scotland will be placed in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

French Health Minister Details Plan to Accelerate COVID-19 Vaccinations

A doctor administers a dose of Pfizer-BioNtech coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine to an old woman on January 4, 2020
COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain in Lockdown as Hospitals ‘Overwhelmed’ Amid New Coronavirus Outbreak 

A view of the deserted High Street amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown in St Albans, Britain, January 5, 2021…
COVID-19 Pandemic

A COVID-19 shot for $150? Online Scams Surge as Slow Vaccine Rollout Frustrates

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. An internet firm is ending…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power