COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Chief Pledges Independent Evaluation of Agency’s COVID-19 Response

By VOA News
May 18, 2020 04:53 PM
Ghebreyesus, WHO director general attends virtual 73rd World Health Assembly in Geneva
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends the virtual World Health Assembly, May 18, 2020.

The head of the World Health Organization said Monday he will begin an independent evaluation of the U.N. health agency’s response to the coronavirus pandemic “at the earliest appropriate moment.” 

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the pledge after an independent oversight advisory body published its first interim report about the U.N. health agency’s response to COVID-19 from January to April. The 11-page report raised questions such as whether the WHO’s system for alerting the world to outbreaks was adequate, and suggested member states might need to “reassess” its role in providing travel advice to countries. COVID-19 is the disease caused by the virus. 

Tedros said he welcomed the review. He also said the organization does “not need a review to tell us that we must all do everything in our power to ensure this never happens again." 

The advisory body’s review and recommendations appeared unlikely to appease the United States, which has been scathing in its criticism of the  WHO - in part over President Donald Trump’s allegation that it had criticized a U.S. travel ban that he ordered on people arriving from China, where the outbreak first appeared late last year. 

Trump ordered a temporary suspension of funding for the WHO from the United States - the health agency’s biggest single donor - pending a review of the agency’s early response. But the review panel, echoing comments from many countries, said such an assessment during the “heat of the response” could hurt the WHO’s ability to respond to it. 

The discussion Monday was part of the WHO’s World Health Assembly being held virtually and running through Tuesday. The event usually lasts three weeks. 

 

Related Stories

(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 8, 2020 United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a press…
COVID-19 Pandemic
UN Leader Calls for Global Solidarity Behind WHO-led Anti-COVID Campaign
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opens two-day virtual WHO World Health Assembly
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 05/18/2020 - 12:50
A medical staff member works on setting up an isolation room at a coronavirus quarantine ward at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO Shortfalls Risk Yemen COVID-19 Response  
The UN said it will have to start shuttering 31 of 41 programs in the war torn country due to cash problems, just as COVID-19 is starting to spread 
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Thu, 05/14/2020 - 15:01
In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan…
COVID-19 Pandemic
U.S. condemns WHO for excluding Taiwan
Taiwan has mounted one of the world’s most successful efforts to contain the pandemic, despite its close proximity to the original outbreak in Wuhan, China
Nike Ching
By Nike Ching
Mon, 05/18/2020 - 15:48
FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on…
VOA News on China
Taiwan Dispute Spotlights Political Challenges Ahead of WHO Meeting
A global pandemic, a US-China standoff, and the international health organization is in the middle of it
Default Author Profile
By Tina Chung
Thu, 05/14/2020 - 17:14
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Chief Pledges Independent Evaluation of Agency’s COVID-19 Response

Ghebreyesus, WHO director general attends virtual 73rd World Health Assembly in Geneva
COVID-19 Pandemic

Senegal’s Opening Mosques During Pandemic Divides Muslim Community

Arts & Culture

Michelle Obama Joined by Barack for Online Reading Series

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2019, file photo, former first lady Michelle Obama speaks during an event for Obama Foundation in Kuala…
COVID-19 Pandemic

U.S. condemns WHO for excluding Taiwan

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan…
COVID-19 Pandemic

World Leaders Urge Solidarity to Defeat COVID-19 Pandemic

A banner is pictured at the headquarters of the World Health Organization (WHO) during the World Health Assembly (WHA)…