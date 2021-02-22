COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Chief Tells Rich Nations: ‘Don’t Undermine COVAX’

By VOA News
February 22, 2021 02:35 PM
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) speaks after Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of…
FILE - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization speaks during a session of the Executive Board on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Geneva, Jan. 21, 2021.

World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Monday said some of the world’s wealthiest nations are hampering efforts by his agency and its partners to get vaccines to world’s poorest nations.

Tedros took part in a joint, virtual news conference, along with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to talk about the WHO- facilitated international vaccination initiative COVAX, designed to obtain and equitably distribute COVID-19 vaccines throughout the world.

Speaking from WHO headquarters in Geneva, Tedros said some high-income countries are entering into contracts with vaccine manufacturers that undermine the deals that COVAX has with those same companies, reducing the number of doses COVAX can buy. He did not name the countries.

The WHO chief said making sure there are enough vaccines to be shared with the world’s poorest nations helps everyone.

“This is not a matter of charity. It’s a matter of epidemiology. Unless we end the pandemic everywhere, we will not end it anywhere,” he said.

Tedros said it is in the interest of all countries, including high-income countries, to ensure that health workers, older people and other at-risk groups are first in line for vaccines globally.

The WHO chief reiterated the comments during his regular news briefing from Geneva. Top U.S. Infectious disease expert and presidential health adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci took part in the briefing remotely from the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

In his comments, Fauci agreed with Tedros’s call for all countries to support the efforts of the COVAX facility. He said there is a need for vaccines to be produced and distributed in an equitable way.

“An outbreak in any part of the world, is an outbreak for the entire world,” Fauci said, noting the world’s nations must commit to helping distribute vaccine to allow of global control of the pandemic.

 

Related Stories

Christina Beverly and John Shearon light candles in their home after winter weather caused electricity blackouts and "boil…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Weather Disrupts US COVID Vaccine Delivery
Thousands of vaccination sites digging out from snowstorms, power outages
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Sun, 02/21/2021 - 03:53 AM
People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk at an outdoor shopping area in Beijing,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO: ‘Growing Movement Behind Vaccine Equity’
Merkel: Pandemic will not end until world is vaccinated
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 02/20/2021 - 05:52 AM
President Joe Biden walks past freezers used to store Pfizer-BioNtech's COVID-19 vaccine as he tours a Pfizer manufacturing site, Feb. 19, 2021, in Portage, Mich.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Biden Tours Pfizer Vaccine Production Center
In remarks following tour, president touts vaccine’s safety
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 02/19/2021 - 06:20 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Chief Tells Rich Nations: ‘Don’t Undermine COVAX’

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) speaks after Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Tanzania President Creeps Toward Acknowledging Presence of COVID-19

FILE - Tanzania's President elect John Magufuli salutes members of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi Party (CCM) at the party's sub-head office on Lumumba road in Dar es Salaam.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Cameroon Parents Pull Children from Schools on Rumors of Vaccine Plan 

Map of Douala Cameroon
COVID-19 Pandemic

US on Verge of 500,000 COVID Deaths

Thousands of U.S. flags are seen at the National Mall, to represent the people who are unable to travel to Washington for the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

White House Hopes Majority of Public Schools Will Be Reopened by April 

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2021, file photo, pre-kindergarten teacher Sarah McCarthy works with a student at Dawes Elementary in…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power