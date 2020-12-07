COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO: COVID-19 Situation in US is 'Shocking' to See

By VOA News
December 07, 2020 06:04 PM
World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (R) listens to WHO emergencies chief Mike Ryan…
World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, right, listens to WHO emergencies chief Mike Ryan during a meeting of the United Nations, July 15, 2019.

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) emergency response director said Monday the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States is shocking, considering the level of the country’s medical system.

At the agency’s regular Monday briefing, Mike Ryan said the U.S. has accounted for a third of all world cases over the last number of weeks.

“The epidemic in the U.S. is punishing. It's widespread. It's, quite frankly, shocking to see one to two persons a minute die in the U.S., a country with a wonderful, strong health system and amazing technological capacities," Ryan said.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the agency has yet to make contact with President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team. Earlier this year, the Trump administration announced it was leaving the WHO, saying it was too deferential to China, and called it corrupt. Biden has expressed an interest in reversing that decision.

Tedros said he did not expect to hear from Biden or his team until the new administration is fully formed, and he would let reporters know when that happens.

WHO officials also said with Britain preparing to begin vaccinations for COVID-19 this week, and with other vaccines on the verge of approval, they do not envision a scenario in which nations would make vaccinations mandatory.

The officials said they suggest information campaigns and prioritizing groups such as front-line hospital workers and the elderly would be more effective, while taking steps to reassure a skeptical public the vaccines are safe.

Kate O’Brien, WHO director of immunizations and vaccines, said there may be circumstances in which people in certain occupations in some countries be required to be vaccinated, or where it would be highly recommended to be vaccinated.

Related Stories

Specialist freezers await distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to the NHS
COVID-19 Pandemic
Britain Makes Final Preparations for First Round of COVID-19 Vaccinations
Initial batch of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine arrived in Britain Sunday, ahead of Tuesday’s first round of inoculations for health care workers and the elderly 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 12/07/2020 - 09:01 AM
North Carolina' s cell phone app contact tracing SlowCOVIDNC is shown on Dec. 4, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Despite Promise, Few in US Adopting COVID-19 Exposure Apps
Associated Press analysis finds that new smartphone technology for alerting people about possible exposure to coronavirus has been slow to catch on
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 12/07/2020 - 01:43 PM
A Malay couple have lunch next to a graffiti tribute to Malaysian workers on the frontlines against the COVID-19 coronavirus at…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Asian Countries Handle New COVID-19 Cases without Lockdowns
Officials, backed by compliant local populations, are avoiding crowds, wearing masks and home schooling to stop late-2020 virus outbreaks from expanding
Ralph Jennings
By Ralph Jennings
Mon, 12/07/2020 - 04:59 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Despite Promise, Few in US Adopting COVID-19 Exposure Apps

North Carolina' s cell phone app contact tracing SlowCOVIDNC is shown on Dec. 4, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Scotland’s First Minister Visits Hospital Where First COVID Vaccine Will be Administered 

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visits Western General Hospital amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Pakistan Suspends Senior Hospital Staff After Oxygen Shortage Kills 6 COVID Patients

A worker fills oxygen tanks for use in hospitals in Peshawar, Pakistan, Dec. 7, 2020.
USA

Fauci's Plea 'Wear a Mask' Tops List of 2020 Notable Quotes

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain Makes Final Preparations for First Round of COVID-19 Vaccinations

Specialist freezers await distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to the NHS

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power