COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Declares Latin America the New COVID Epicenter

By VOA News
June 01, 2020 11:52 PM
Emergency workers carry on a hammock Jose Rocha, who was having difficulty breathing, to a field hospital treating suspected…
Emergency workers carry on a hammock Jose Rocha, who was having difficulty breathing, to a field hospital treating suspected COVID-19 patients in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, June 1, 2020.

Latin America is the new epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization declared Monday, as the region’s daily death rate now exceeds that in either the United States or Europe. 

The WHO said Monday there are nearly 938,000 COVID-19 related cases throughout Latin America and the Caribbean and almost 50,000 deaths a day. Brazil, Chile and Ecuador lead Central and South America with the most cases. 

In the United States, COVID-19 has killed about 26,000 nursing home residents, the government reports, accounting for nearly one-fourth of all U.S. deaths from the disease. About 450 nursing home staffers have also died of COVID-19. 

“This data, and anecdotal reports across the country, clearly show that nursing homes have been devastated by the virus,” CDC Director Robert Redfield and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services chief Seema Verma said in a letter to state governors. 

COVID-19 is especially devastating to the elderly, many of whom already have other health issues. Some experts say the number of COVID cases in nursing homes could be undercounted because some of the deaths may be attributed to other causes.

A health worker holds a glove outside the San Jose public hospital emergencies entrance, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Santiago, Chile, May 28, 2020.

Federal officials are recommending one-time tests for all nursing home residents and staff and weekly follow-up tests. Verma also says nursing facilities must take “extreme caution” before deciding whether to reopen their doors to visitors. 

She also says her office is increasing penalties on nursing homes that fail to take the proper precautions against infections. 

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, authorities reported a new outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus on the same day they announced the country has 3,200 COVID-19 cases. 

The DRC health ministry said it found six cases in a region along the Congo River on the border with the Republic of Congo. This comes just as the DRC was planning to declare the end of an earlier Ebola outbreak in North Kivu, in the eastern DRC.  

The Ebola and COVID-19 outbreaks in the DRC come on top of what experts say is the world’s largest measles outbreak.  

Meanwhile, more world tourist sites started to welcome visitors again Monday. They include the Florida Keys, the Coliseum in Rome, Greek hotels, beaches in Turkey, and museums in the Netherlands. But all visitors are still urged to take appropriate precautions.  

Related Stories

FILE - In this Thursday, April 9, 2020 file photo, a chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets in New Delhi, India…
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Sends 2 Million Doses of Hydroxychloroquine to Brazil to Fight Coronavirus
The US has 1.7 million cases while Brazil, which is emerging as the world’s hotspot for the virus, has more than 514,000, according to Johns Hopkins University
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 06/01/2020 - 04:46
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a man to test for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Wuhan, in China’s central Hubei…
COVID-19 Pandemic
China’s Wuhan Tests 11 Million for COVID-19  
In the epicenter of the pandemic’s first outbreak, massive resources are going into testing as infections subside. Why? 
Default Author Profile
By Todd Li
Mon, 06/01/2020 - 21:26
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks during an event 'Scotland's European Future after Brexit' at the European…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Scotland Could Enforce New COVID-19 Restrictions
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says citizens flaunted social distancing over a weekend of warm weather
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 06/01/2020 - 16:29
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Declares Latin America the New COVID Epicenter

Emergency workers carry on a hammock Jose Rocha, who was having difficulty breathing, to a field hospital treating suspected…
USA

Officials Worry Protest Crowds May Spread Coronavirus

Police officers surround a group of people at Radio City Music Hall before arresting them in New York, Monday, June 1, 2020…
COVID-19 Pandemic

China’s Wuhan Tests 11 Million for COVID-19  

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a man to test for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Wuhan, in China’s central Hubei…
COVID-19 Pandemic

UN Hopes for $2.4 Billion at Yemen Donors Conference

Health workers are seen in Hadramout province, where Yemen recorded its first COVID-19 case last month, on May 1, 2020. (Courtesy of Hadramout's health department)
COVID-19 Pandemic

Music Industry Leaders Pledge to Participate in 'Blackout' to Show Solidarity with the Black Community 

62nd Grammy Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 26, 2020 - Shawn Mendes. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power