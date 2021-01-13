COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Emergencies Chief: Second Year of Coronavirus Pandemic Could Be Worse

By VOA News
January 13, 2021 03:32 PM
FILE PHOTO: Executive Director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) emergencies program Mike Ryan speaks at a news…
FILE - Executive Director of the World Health Organization's emergencies program Mike Ryan, L, speaks at a news conference on the novel coronavirus in Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 6, 2020.

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) emergencies chief warned Wednesday the second year of the coronavirus pandemic may be tougher than the first, at least in the first few months.

During an online discussion with other WHO officials, Mike Ryan said given the transmission dynamics and other issues they have seen so far, 2021 is looking tougher, especially in the Northern Hemisphere.

At least two variants of the virus, identified in Britain and South Africa, have shown to be more transmissible, if not more dangerous and raised concern in European countries.

Patients are seen lying on hospital beds inside a temporary ward for possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa.
Patients are seen lying on hospital beds inside a temporary ward for possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa, Jan. 11, 2021.

Ryan said it is important to learn from what has worked and not worked in every country to fight the virus in all aspects — science, public communication, governance and find the best combinations of all that learning. 

Ryan said at the end of last year, during the holiday period, there was a deceptive drop in reporting on the infection, creating an appearance of a lull in the pandemic. He said in the last week it picked up again, with 5 million cases added globally and 85,000 deaths.

He said except for Southeast Asia, all regions of the world have shown increases in infections over the past week, with the Americas leading away, accounting for half of all cases globally and 45% of all deaths. Europe still accounts for one-third of new cases but showed a 10% drop from the previous week.

WHO technical specialist Maria Van Kerkhove said she also expects the post-holiday surge in cases to make the situation much worse in some countries before it gets better. She said there are nations where the virus has been brought under control and the societies reopened. She urged those countries to do everything they can to maintain that situation.

Van Kerkhove said the important thing to remember is that the world situation is much better than it was at the beginning of the pandemic. She said, “We know so much more than we knew a year ago. There is much to be proud of.”

 

Related Stories

FILE - A worker in a protective suit is seen at the closed seafood market in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, January 10, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO Scientists Will Arrive in China This Week to Begin Probe of Corovanirus Origins 
The United States, which has accused China of having hidden the original outbreak's extent, has called for a 'transparent' investigation
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 01/12/2021 - 09:25 AM
FILE PHOTO: Commuters travel by underground inside an almost empty train, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in…
COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19 Herd Immunity Will Not Be Achieved in 2021, WHO Says  
Chief scientist says not enough vaccines will be developed and produced to stop spread of virus      
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 01/12/2021 - 07:57 AM
FILE - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of World Health Organization (WHO) speaks at the virtual 73rd World Health Assembly (WHA) following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Geneva, Switzerland, May 18, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO: Low Income Countries Not Getting COVID-19 Vaccine
Director-General says rich countries have bought most of the current supply
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 01/08/2021 - 02:28 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Aid Groups Warn of COVID-19 Outbreak at Ethiopian Refugee Camp in Sudan

FILE PHOTO: Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region gather to receive relief aid at the Um-Rakoba camp on the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

VOA Reporter Recounts His Fight With COVID at a Russian Hospital

FILE - Medical workers in protective suits treat a patient (not the author of this story) infected with the coronavirus, at a makeshift hospital set up at the Sokolniki Exhibition and Convention Center in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 9, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Netherlands Begins Mass Testing to Isolate COVID-19 Variant

Residents of Bergschenhoek, Netherlands, take part in a mass test of all of the municipality's 62,000 residents starting…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Scotland Further Tightens COVID-19 Restrictions

FILE PHOTO: A government public health information message is seen on a roadside sign, amidst the spread of the coronavirus…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Germany's Health Minister Says Nation In 'Hardest Phase of the Pandemic'

An elderly man enters a COVID-19 vaccination centre temporarily set up in a former cinema in Weimar, Germany, January 13, 2021…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power