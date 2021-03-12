COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Endorses AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 Vaccine Following Suspensions

By VOA News
Updated March 12, 2021 09:50 PM
Hospital staff receives one of the country's first coronavirus vaccinations using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by…
Hospital staff receives one of the country's first coronavirus vaccinations using AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India and provided through the global COVAX initiative, at Yaba Mainland hospital in Lagos, March 12, 2021.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday approved Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, while also firmly endorsing AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine as some countries continued to suspend its use.

WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris described AstraZeneca’s vaccine at a virtual briefing hosted in Geneva as “excellent” and said that “we should continue” to use the vaccine.

The WHO endorsement came as Thailand followed an increasing number of European countries in suspending AstraZeneca’s use because of periodic blood clots among recipients. Bulgaria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo also suspended AstraZeneca use Friday. However, AstraZeneca said in response to the claims that there was “no evidence of an increased risk."

Health workers and fireman sit under observation after receiving doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19)…
Health workers and fireman sit under observation after receiving doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, March 10, 2021.

The European Medicines Agency, a European Union body that supervises medical products, said in a statement that the AstraZeneca vaccine’s “benefits continue to outweigh its risks and the vaccine can continue to be administered while investigation of cases of thromboembolic events is ongoing.” Thromboembolic events occur when a blood clot breaks loose and travels through the body, causing harm.

The WHO had already approved the AstraZeneca vaccine for global emergency use and on Friday broadened global access to inoculations by approving Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, the first to be administered in a single injection instead of two. The WHO also previously backed the vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, making for a total of three vaccine approvals.

“Every new, safe and effective tool against COVID-19 is another step closer to controlling the pandemic,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

In another development Friday, Brazil reported 2,216 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the third day in a row that fatalities in the country exceeded 2,000. The stretch of deaths is the worst in Brazil since the pandemic began last year.

Brazil also reported 85,663 new cases of the coronavirus infection Friday, the second-highest number for a day.

Tedros described the situation in Brazil as “deeply concerning” and said that “unless serious measures are taken, the upward trend now flooding the health system and becoming more than its capacity will result in more deaths.”

President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott…
President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, from the State Dining Room of the White House, March 12, 2021.

Also Friday, the United States, Australia, India and Japan agreed to a partnership to make 1 billion vaccines available across Asia by the end of 2022, India’s foreign secretary said at a news conference in New Dehli after a virtual meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and the leaders of the other countries.

At the virtual summit held by the four countries, the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, commonly known as the “Quad,” the countries agreed to finance, manufacture and distribute the vaccine across Asia.

Indian men wait in an observation room after receiving the Covishield COVID-19 vaccine at a government hospital in Hyderabad,…
The ‘Quad’ Aims to Increase Vaccine Production to 1 Billion Doses for Southeast Asia
Chinese vaccine diplomacy among top agenda items in President Biden’s virtual Quadrilateral Security Dialogue summit with leaders of Japan, India, and Australia

The initiative is designed to attack the global vaccine shortage and counter China’s growing diplomatic campaign to distribute vaccines in Southeast Asia and globally.

India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, will use its capacity to make U.S. vaccines, which will be financed by the U.S. and Japan. Australia will provide financing, training and logistical support for vaccine distribution.

India reported more than 23,000 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

In Italy, most residents face new restrictions beginning Monday as the government tries to stop a rising number of cases. The restrictions include the closure of schools and nonessential shops in more than half of the country, including the capital, Rome, and the financial center, Milan.

Greek officials said they would extend COVID-19 restrictions in Athens to March 22, rather than March 16 as previously planned. Schools and nonessential shops have been closed in the city, along with other "red zone" areas, since last month.

In France, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose above 4 million on Friday as the health ministry reported more than 25,000 new infections.

In the United States, deaths from COVID-19 have fallen in the last week to about 1,400 per day. That is down from the 2,000 daily deaths in recent weeks and the January peak of about 4,500 deaths per day.

A new poll by Reuters/Ipsos, a global company conducting surveys and research, showed that a majority of Americans supported workplace and travel restrictions for those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19. The poll found that 62% of Americans believed unvaccinated people should not be allowed to travel on airplanes, while 60% of Americans said they wanted to work for an employer “who requires everyone to get a coronavirus vaccine before returning to the office.”

Another poll released Friday, this one from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, a research organization and news agency partnership, found that Black and Hispanic Americans were more likely than white Americans to have experienced a loss of income due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Overall, 62% of Hispanic Americans and 54% of Black Americans have lost some form of household income during the pandemic, including job losses, pay cuts, cuts in hours and unpaid leave, compared with 45% of white Americans, the poll found.

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center reported 119 million global COVID-19 cases Friday. The United States, with 29.3 million infections, had more cases than anywhere else in the world. Brazil was next with 11.36 million, and India was third with 11.31 million.

Related Stories

Seiko Hashimoto, front left, president of the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020),…
East Asia Pacific
Olympic Host Japan Will Not Take Part in China Vaccine Offer
Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa said Friday that Japan had not been consulted by the IOC about the Chinese vaccines, and that Japanese athletes would not take them
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 03/12/2021 - 01:24 PM
Indian men wait in an observation room after receiving the Covishield COVID-19 vaccine at a government hospital in Hyderabad,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
The ‘Quad’ Aims to Increase Vaccine Production to 1 Billion Doses for Southeast Asia
Chinese vaccine diplomacy among top agenda items in President Biden’s virtual Quadrilateral Security Dialogue summit with leaders of Japan, India, and Australia
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Fri, 03/12/2021 - 05:24 AM
President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 pandemic during a prime-time address from the East Room of the White House,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Biden Directs States to Make Vaccine Available to All Adults by May 1 
President, in prime-time address, expresses hope for Fourth of July celebrations, ‘where we begin to mark our independence from this virus’
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Thu, 03/11/2021 - 10:15 PM
Vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sit in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution, March 6, 2021, in east Denver.
COVID-19 Pandemic
European Regulator Gives Approval to Johnson & Johnson One-Shot Vaccine
European Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said Thursday the formal authorization of the vaccine would follow shortly
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 03/11/2021 - 03:03 PM
FILE PHOTO: AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccination in Copenhagen
COVID-19 Pandemic
AstraZeneca Vaccine Stopped in Denmark After Reports of Blood Clots
Health officials say two-week suspension of coronavirus vaccine is a 'precautionary measure'
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 03/11/2021 - 09:58 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Wealthy Nations Accused of Blocking Access of Lower-income Nations to COVID-19 Vaccines

An elderly woman reacts as she is inoculated with the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a government hospital on the outskirts of…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Endorses AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 Vaccine Following Suspensions

Hospital staff receives one of the country's first coronavirus vaccinations using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by…
East Asia Pacific

Olympic Host Japan Will Not Take Part in China Vaccine Offer

Seiko Hashimoto, front left, president of the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020),…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Europe Welcomes Historic US Stimulus, But Some Raise Inflation Fears

People wearing face masks walk past a closed retail unit in Preston, Britain, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble
COVID-19 Pandemic

Global Rise in Childhood Mental Health Issues Amid Pandemic

Teddy bears are placed on the bed of a child at the pediatric unit of the Robert Debre hospital, in Paris, France, Wednesday,…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power