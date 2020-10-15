COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Europe Director Urges Tighter Controls as COVID Cases Surge

By VOA News
October 15, 2020 01:46 PM
World Health Organisation's Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Eigtveds Pakhus, in Copenhagen, Denmark March 27, 2020.
FILE - Dr. Hans Kluge, the World Health Organization's regional director for Europe.

The World Health Organization’s Europe director is encouraging European nations to tighten controls as the continent struggles to contain what appears to be a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

At a virtual news briefing from his headquarters in Copenhagen, the WHO’s Dr. Hans Kluge said statistics show Europe is going through an early Fall-Winter surge. New COVID-19 infections are hitting 100,000 per day with nearly 700,000 new cases registered last week, the highest weekly number since the pandemic began. The region also has averaged 1,000 deaths per day, making COVID-19 the fifth leading cause of death on the continent.

But Kluge said the news is not all bad. He noted that while there are two to three times more cases reported now than during the initial COVID-19 peak in April, deaths are five times less likely than at that time. He credited part of that to the fact that younger, less vulnerable populations are contracting and spreading the virus.

However, as weather continues to cool in Europe, he warned there is potential for the virus to spread across generations as people gather more indoors.

But the WHO regional director said, “simple, swift tightening of protective measures now — such as enforcing widespread mask-wearing and controlling social gatherings in public or private spaces — could save up to 281,000 lives by February across the 53 countries.”

He says the reverse is true as well — a prolonged relaxing of restrictions could raise death rates to four or five times higher than they were in April.

The WHO European director’s comments come as Britain, France, Germany and other nations have each announced tougher new measures in the last few days to control the spread of the virus.

VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Top US Infectious Disease Expert Suggests Skipping Thanksgiving

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens during a Senate Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee Hearing on the federal government response to COVID-19 Capitol Hill, Sept. 23, 2020.
Africa

Nigeria Government Calls for Reopening of Schools After 6-month COVID Lockdown

Students of Government Secondary School Wuse, are seen taking the West African Examination Council (WAEC) 2020 exam, after the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Europe Director Urges Tighter Controls as COVID Cases Surge

World Health Organisation's Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Eigtveds Pakhus, in Copenhagen, Denmark March 27, 2020.
USA

Mnuchin Says White House Open to Compromise on COVID Bill

FILE - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
Europe

London Put On High Alert for COVID-19

People walk down the steps of the main entrance of Waterloo train station, at which point they are allowed to remove their face coverings, in London, Oct. 15, 2020.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power