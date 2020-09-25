COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO: Global COVID-19 Deaths Could Reach 2 Million Before Vaccine Becomes Available

By VOA News
September 25, 2020 05:40 PM
An open coffin lies on the ground at a special morgue for COVID-19 victims in the central Israeli city of Holon, near Tel Aviv,…
An open coffin lies on the ground at a special morgue for COVID-19 victims in the central Israeli city of Holon, near Tel Aviv, Sept. 23, 2020.

As the global COVID-19 death toll approaches 1 million, it is possible the figure could double before a viable vaccine becomes widely available, the World Health Organization said Friday. 

WHO Emergency Program Director Mike Ryan, noting that the current COVID-19 death toll stands at more than 980,000 deaths worldwide in less than nine months, said reaching 2 million deaths is "certainly unimaginable." But, he added, it's "not impossible" given all that would be involved in getting a vaccine ready and distributed.

Ryan said countries should do all they can to keep the death toll down.

"Remember, we have things we can do now to drive transmission down and drive down the number of deaths," he said. 

Seminar Kibir, health lab technician processes analysis of some nasal swab samples to test for COVID-19 at the Hospital of…
Seminar Kibir, a health lab technician, processes analysis of some nasal swab samples to test for COVID-19 at the Hospital of Argenteuil, north of Paris, Sept. 25, 2020.

Meanwhile, the agency expressed concern about the trend of rising cases in many European countries. WHO's technical lead for COVID-19, Maria Van Kerkhove, said that part of these increased numbers is due to better detection of the virus.

However, she added, "What is worrying to us is an increase in hospitalizations and an increase in bed occupancy for hospitalizations and also in ICUs [intensive care units]." 

Kerkhove warned that this is a concern because the region is about to enter its influenza season, and "these trends are heading in the wrong direction." She said, however, that most nations are in a much better situation than they were a few months ago in terms of addressing the virus, reducing transmissions and saving lives. 

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also released a detailed plan for its Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT) program, designed to develop treatments and vaccines and make them available globally. Tedros says the goal of the program is to distribute 2 billion doses of any viable vaccine worldwide by the end of next year. 

He said ACT still needs $35 billion in funding, and he appealed to nations for their support. Tedros said that while that is a lot of money, "in the context of arresting a global pandemic and supporting the global economic recovery, it's a bargain."

He said $35 billon is less than 1 percent of what G-20 nations have already committed to their domestic economic stimulus packages.

Related Stories

FILE - Shoppers, some wearing masks, walk on Oxford Street in London, Britain, Sept. 21, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Eight in 10 Britons Ignore COVID-19 Self-Isolation Rules, Survey Finds
Study by Kings College London and Britain's National Health Service says less than half surveyed could identify key virus symptoms
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 09/25/2020 - 09:50 AM
FILE PHOTO: Overheated, a healthcare worker takes a break as people wait in their vehicles in long lines for the coronavirus…
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Passes 7 Million COVID-19 Cases
Parts of Europe are turning to new restrictions as cases there rise
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 09/25/2020 - 07:43 AM
A health worker takes a swab sample from a man to test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Fiumicino Airport in Rome
COVID-19 Pandemic
Why is Italy Seeing Fewer COVID Cases Than Its Neighbors?
As cases surge across most of Europe, Italy and Germany have yet to see a second wave
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Fri, 09/25/2020 - 02:07 AM
A boy crashes his sled on a hill at the U.S. Capitol after a major winter storm swept over Washington January 24, 2016.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Winter Weather Could Increase Spread of COVID-19
Cool, dry weather could boost transmission of COVID-19, but control measures can still curb disease spread
Asher Jones
By Asher Jones
Thu, 09/24/2020 - 09:35 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO: Global COVID-19 Deaths Could Reach 2 Million Before Vaccine Becomes Available

An open coffin lies on the ground at a special morgue for COVID-19 victims in the central Israeli city of Holon, near Tel Aviv,…
Science & Health

WHO Recommends Flu Shots to Prevent Surge of Influenza During Pandemic

Ana Farfan reacts to getting an influenza vaccine shot at Eastfield College in Mesquite, Texas, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020…
USA

Virginia Governor Northam, Wife Test Positive for COVID-19

FILE - Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, gestures as his wife, Pam, listens during a news conference in the Governors Mansion at the Capitol in Richmond, Virginia, Feb. 2, 2019.
East Asia Pacific

Canceled Flights Strand 25 Easter Islanders for 6 Months

FILE - A view of the beach, lagoon and bungalows at Le Meridien resort in Bora Bora.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Eight in 10 Britons Ignore COVID-19 Self-Isolation Rules, Survey Finds

FILE - Shoppers, some wearing masks, walk on Oxford Street in London, Britain, Sept. 21, 2020.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power