COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO: Learn from COVID Pandemic, It Won’t be the Last

By VOA News
December 26, 2020 08:20 PM
Men wearing masks play chess under a bridge in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. …
Men wearing masks play chess under a bridge in Caracas, Venezuela, Dec. 26, 2020, amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic caused by the coronavirus “will not be the last pandemic, and epidemics are a fact of life,” World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a video message Sunday.

The world must learn from COVID-19 and address “the intimate links between the health of humans, animals and the planet,” Tedros said in his remarks for the first International Day of Epidemic Preparedness.

“For too long the world has operated on a cycle of panic and neglect,” he said. “We throw money at one epidemic and when it's over, we forget about it and do nothing to prevent the next one.”

Tedros said every country needs to invest in what he called the supply of care: the ability to avoid, detect and mitigate all kinds of emergencies.

The WHO chief’s warning came as the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus arrived in European Union countries, with the first shots going into arms Saturday.

In Germany, 101-year-old Edith Kwoizalla, who lives in a retirement home, received the first of her two shots. In Hungary, it was a doctor, Arienne Kertesz from South Pest. In Slovakia, an infectious disease specialist was the first in line.

The first shipments were limited to 10,000 doses in most EU countries. Each decides its own vaccination program, but all are vaccinating the most vulnerable first.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called it “a touching moment of unity” in a video celebrating the beginning of the rollout of the vaccine to nearly 450 million people.

“Today, we start turning the page on a difficult year. The COVID-19 vaccine has been delivered to all EU countries. Vaccination will begin tomorrow across the EU," she said.

Other countries, including Russia, which said on Saturday that it had passed 3 million cases, the United Kingdom, the United States and Mexico started vaccinating people in early December. Russia approved its main coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, for use in people older than 60, Russian media quoted the health ministry as saying.

As those vaccinations were ramping up, several countries Saturday confirmed cases of the British variant of the coronavirus. Canada reported a couple from southern Ontario with no travel history, exposure or high-risk contact had tested positive for the variant. Italy, Sweden, Spain and Japan joined France, Germany, Lebanon and Denmark in reporting cases of the new strain of the coronavirus.

The new strain is 50% to 74% more contagious than its predecessors, according to a study from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, raising fears of more hospitalizations and deaths in 2021 than in 2020.

Effective Monday, U.S. authorities said, passengers arriving from Britain must test negative for COVID-19 before departure.

Related Stories

A refrigerated truck is escorted by Italian Police as it arrives at the Spallanzani hospital to deliver the first doses of vaccine for the COVID-19 in Rome, Dec. 26, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Italy Reports 261 Coronavirus Deaths Saturday
The daily tally of new infections increased by 10,407 from 19,037 the day before, taking the total number of cases since Italy's epidemic began to 2,010,037
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 12/26/2020 - 12:53 PM
The Oresund bridge is seen after the Swedish government decided to close the border to visitors from Denmark, to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Malmo, Sweden, Dec. 21, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Health Agency: British Coronavirus Variant Found in Traveler to Sweden
Health Agency official Sara Byfors told a news conference the traveler, who was not identified, had kept isolated after arrival to Sweden and that no further positive cases had so far been detected
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 12/26/2020 - 09:41 AM
Vendors of a delicatessen wait for customers outside their shop in a commercial street in central Paris on December 24, 2020,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
France Records First Case of New Coronavirus Variant
Frenchman living in England Brings COVID-19 variant to Tours
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 12/25/2020 - 10:36 PM
Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, the Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has his temperature checked during…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Nigerian CDC Investigating New Coronavirus Variant
Experts worry that continuous mutation of the virus may affect progress made on vaccines
Timothy Obiezu
By Timothy Obiezu
Fri, 12/25/2020 - 03:16 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO: Learn from COVID Pandemic, It Won’t be the Last

Men wearing masks play chess under a bridge in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. …
US Politics

Trump Again Signals Objections to Pandemic Aid Bill 

FILE - In this March 27, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Virus Besets Belarus Prisons Filled With President's Critics 

FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2020 file image made from video provided by the State TV and Radio Company of Belarus, Belarus…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Italy Reports 261 Coronavirus Deaths Saturday

A refrigerated truck is escorted by Italian Police as it arrives at the Spallanzani hospital to deliver the first doses of vaccine for the COVID-19 in Rome, Dec. 26, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Health Agency: British Coronavirus Variant Found in Traveler to Sweden

The Oresund bridge is seen after the Swedish government decided to close the border to visitors from Denmark, to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Malmo, Sweden, Dec. 21, 2020.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power