COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Official: Africa to Miss COVID Inoculation Goal Because of Vaccine Hoarding 

By Lisa Schlein
September 02, 2021 01:47 PM
People wait in the stands to receive coronavirus vaccinations at the Kololo airstrip in Kampala, Uganda, Monday, May 31, 2021…
FILE - People wait in stands to get vaccinated against COVID, at the Kololo airstrip in Kampala, Uganda, May 31, 2021.

GENEVA - The World Health Organization reports Africa will fail to reach the global target of vaccinating 10% of vulnerable populations against COVID-19 in every country by the end of September.

WHO’s regional director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, blames the situation on what she says is the hoarding of life-saving vaccines by the world’s wealthier countries. 

She notes African countries have received more than 143 million doses and inoculated 39 million people, or less than 3% percent of the continent’s population. This, she says, compares to more than 50% in the European Union and United States. 

“Equally concerning is the continuing inequity in the distribution of doses. Africa accounts for just 2% of the over five billion doses given globally. This percentage, I’m afraid, has not shifted in months… If current trends hold, 42 of Africa’s 54 countries — nearly 80% — are set to miss the September target, I’m afraid.”  

A patient being treated at a makeshift hospital run by charity organisation The Gift of the Givers, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 10, 2021.
FILE - A COVID patient is being treated at a makeshift hospital run by charity organization The Gift of the Givers, in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 10, 2021.

Africa’s third wave of the coronavirus peaked in July; however, WHO reports 24 of Africa’s 54 countries are still reporting high or fast-rising case numbers. The situation is particularly acute in west, central and east Africa. 

The latest WHO figures put the number of coronavirus infections at nearly eight million, with more than 214,000 new cases reported this past week.  Of the 196,000 Africans who have died from this infection, more than 5,500 lost their lives last week. 

Moeti says the pandemic is still raging on the continent, noting every hour, 26 Africans die of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. She warns people must not let down their guard, as they remain at risk of becoming severely ill or dying if vaccination rates remain low. 

“With concerns about variants and political pressures driving the introduction of booster shots and countries with high vaccination rates expanding their rollouts to reach to lower-risk groups, our hope for global vaccine equity is once again being challenged,”  she said.

FILE - In this file Friday, Aug.6. 2021 file photo, a Kenyan soldier guards a consignment of 182,000 AstraZeneca vaccines from…
FILE - In this  Aug.6. 2021, photo, a Kenyan soldier guards a consignment of 182,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses received from the Greek government via the COVAX facility, at Kenya Jomo Kenyatta airport in Nairobi.

Moeti says she is encouraged the pace of vaccine shipments to Africa is picking up but adds dose-sharing arrangements must continue to be improved. She says international solidarity remains key to the global recovery from this pandemic. 

 

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: People queue outside a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination centre as the country opens vaccinations for…
COVID-19 Pandemic
New Variant of COVID-19 Detected in South Africa    
Scientists say C.1.2 variant has spread across Africa and into Asia, Europe and southern Pacific region of Oceania, but hasn’t met qualifications of 'variant of interest'  or 'variant of concern' set by World Health Organization 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 08/31/2021 - 07:05 AM
FILE - Children walk past graffiti depicting a representation of the coronavirus and warning people to sanitize to prevent its spread, in the Mathare slum of Nairobi, Kenya, April 22, 2020.
Africa
COVID Pandemic Dampens Africa's Economic Growth
In 2018, nearly every country in Africa agreed to become part of a continental free trade zone but coronavirus restrictions have hampered the initiative's implementation
Mohammed Yusuf
By Mohammed Yusuf
Fri, 08/27/2021 - 01:42 PM
Coronavirus patients receive oxygen as they lie in their beds in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Machakos, Kenya…
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO Says COVID-19 Wave 'Stabilizing' in Africa
13 million doses of vaccine administered in past week, but millions more needed 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 08/26/2021 - 02:51 PM
SAVF Evanna Tehuis old age home manager Theresa Swart (C) explains to elderly guests of the retirement home how the Pfizer…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Volunteers Tackle COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy in South Africa
The Muslim Association of South Africa offers door-to-door COVID-19 vaccinations
Linda Givetash
By Linda Givetash
Tue, 08/24/2021 - 03:28 PM
A Kenyan man receives a dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine donated by Britain, at the Makongeni Estate in Nairobi,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Booster Shots in Rich Countries Threaten COVID Containment in Africa
UN health agency says wealthy countries that hoard vaccines are making a mockery of vaccine equity
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Thu, 08/19/2021 - 11:42 AM
Lisa Schlein
By
Lisa Schlein
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Official: Africa to Miss COVID Inoculation Goal Because of Vaccine Hoarding 

FILE - In this file Friday, Aug.6. 2021 file photo, a Kenyan soldier guards a consignment of 182,000 AstraZeneca vaccines from…
Europe

Europe's Infectious Disease Agency Says No Pressing Need for Boosters

A woman receives a dose of the Moderna vaccine against the COVID-19 at the Music Auditorium in Rome, Italy, Aug. 5, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Vaccines Reduce Risk of 'Long COVID' Symptoms, Study Finds

FILE - Signs are posted at the entrance to the London Bridge Vaccination Centre as people leave after receiving doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in London, Britain, Aug. 9, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Anti-COVID Vaccine Protests Fail to Materialize in Italy

FILE PHOTO: A woman's Green Pass (health pass) is checked before entering a pizzeria as Italy brings in tougher restrictions…
COVID-19 Pandemic

N. Korea Rejects COVID Vaccines, Saying Hard-hit Nations Have Greater Need

FILE - In this June 30, 2021, photo, staff of the Pyongyang Primary School No. 4 clean stairwells in Pyongyang, North…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power