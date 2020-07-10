COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Official: Coronavirus Probably Can’t Be Eliminated Under Current Conditions

By VOA News
July 10, 2020 03:13 PM
WHO Health Emergencies Programme head Michael Ryan attends a news conference organized by Geneva Association of United Nations…
FILE - WHO Health Emergencies Program head Michael Ryan attends a news conference organized by the Geneva Association of United Nations Correspondents (ACANU) amid the COVID-19 outbreak, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, July 3, 2020.

The World Health Organization’s emergencies program chief said Friday that the new coronavirus probably could not be eliminated if current global conditions persisted.

“In the current situation, it is unlikely we can eradicate the virus," Dr. Mike Ryan said at the WHO’s regular coronavirus briefing in Geneva.

The world could “potentially avoid the worst of having second peaks and having to move backwards in terms of a lockdown” if surges in infections could be extinguished, he added.

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference in Geneva.
WHO: COVID Cases Doubled Globally Over Last 6 Weeks 
Director General says 12 million case reported globally on Friday 

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus offered a word of optimism, saying examples around the world have shown that even if the COVID-19 pandemic is “very intense,” it can still be brought back under control.

But Tedros noted that global cases of infections worldwide had more than doubled in the last six weeks.

More than 12.3 million people had contracted COVID-19 worldwide by midafternoon Friday EDT, according to statistics from Johns Hopkins University.

Many public health experts believe, however, the number of infections is actually higher. They say cases go unreported for a variety of reasons, including testing shortages, the lack of transparency among some governments, and the attribution of COVID-19 deaths to related complications.

The U.S. remains the hardest-hit country, with about one-quarter of all confirmed infections and fatalities worldwide. As of Friday, 3.1 million people in the U.S. had contracted COVID-19 and nearly 134,000 had died of the disease, according to the Hopkins data.

The U.S. reported more than 64,000 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday, a record number, overwhelming intensive care units in hospitals in the country’s hard-hit West and South, including the states of Arizona, California, Florida and Texas.

No strategy

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, again warned that the pandemic was worsening in the U.S. because the country lacks a coherent strategy to contain the virus.

“As a country, when we compare ourselves to other countries, I don’t think you can say we are doing great — I mean, we’re just not,” Fauci said in an interview Thursday with FiveThirtyEight, a website focused on opinion poll analysis, politics and other news.

FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies before a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 30, 2020.

Fauci suggested on Wednesday that states struggling to combat the virus “should seriously look at shutting down,” despite state efforts to reopen in order to revive their economies.

Despite the surge in coronavirus cases in the U.S., President Donald Trump continues to push for the country’s schools to open in the coming weeks. Questions remain about how safe the openings will be for the children and school personnel.

While it is generally believed that the virus does not affect children as adversely as it does adults, children have contracted the disease, and some have died.

In Hong Kong, schools will be closed Monday, beginning the system’s summer vacation period a week sooner than planned. Schools had been closed earlier in the year because of the coronavirus outbreak but were gradually reopened in May. The new closing follows a spike in new COVID-19 cases, 34 on Thursday and 38 on Friday.

Transmission through air

Meanwhile, the WHO formally acknowledged Thursday that COVID-19 could be spread through the air in crowded, closed or poorly ventilated environments, after initially dismissing the possibility.

Australian and U.S. scientists — backed by more than 200 others — wrote this week that studies show “beyond any reasonable doubt that viruses are released during exhalation, talking and coughing in microdroplets small enough to remain aloft in the air.”

FILE - A man searches through a garbage bin in Beirut, Lebanon, June 30, 2020.

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Friday called the situation in Lebanon “rapidly getting out of control.” The pandemic has exacerbated the worst economic crisis in Lebanon’s history, she said, and the country’s most vulnerable citizens “risk starvation as a result of this crisis.”

Bachelet called on the Lebanese government to implement “urgent reforms” to meet “the basic needs of the population.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted Friday that the decision to allow bars and other businesses to reopen might have been made “too soon.” His admission was made as the country’s health ministry reported 1,500 new cases, a record single-day high.

Related Stories

Amos Banda (L) and Agatha Mbamba, tailors, make facemasks at the Tayamba Tailoring shop which has embarked in the business of…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Spike in COVID-19 Cases Delays Plans to Reopen Schools in Malawi
The southern African country recorded its highest number of confirmed cases in a single day last week as the numbers neared 2,000 with 29 deaths
Lameck Masina
By Lameck Masina
Fri, 07/10/2020 - 14:05
Commuters wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus walk through a subway station in Beijing, July 9, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO Team Heads to China to Investigate COVID-19 Origins
Two experts will examine if and how COVID-19 jumped from animals to humans
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 07/10/2020 - 12:01
Medical staff cleans a tent where Covid-19 patients are being treated at the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa, July 10, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Oxygen Already Runs Low as COVID-19 Surges in South Africa
New patients with the virus are now being admitted into ordinary wards as the COVID-19 ones are full. South Africa overnight posted another record daily high of confirmed cases with 13,674.
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 07/10/2020 - 09:02
Dr. Joseph Varon, top with JV on shield, leads a team as they tried without success to save the life of a patient
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Hospital ICUs Filling Up After Another Record-Breaking Day of COVID Infections
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease official, urges governors to delay re-opening plans in order to halt surges in virus
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 07/10/2020 - 00:38
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro confirms positive coronavirus diagnosis as he speaks to the media in Brasilia, Brazil July 7,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Bolsonaro Now 'Poster Boy' for Dubious COVID-19 Treatment
Brazilian president said this week that he had tested positive for the virus but already feels better thanks to hydroxychloroquine
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 07/09/2020 - 12:01
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump Says US Treasury to Examine Schools' Tax Status, Funding

Des Moines Public School employee Sam Teah sanitizes a desk in a classroom at Central Campus high school, Thursday, March 19,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Official: Coronavirus Probably Can’t Be Eliminated Under Current Conditions

WHO Health Emergencies Programme head Michael Ryan attends a news conference organized by Geneva Association of United Nations…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO: COVID Cases Doubled Globally Over Last 6 Weeks 

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference in Geneva.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Spike in COVID-19 Cases Delays Plans to Reopen Schools in Malawi

Amos Banda (L) and Agatha Mbamba, tailors, make facemasks at the Tayamba Tailoring shop which has embarked in the business of…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Coronavirus in Vietnam Claims Zero Lives But Boosts Domestic Violence

A student goes home after school by motorbike in Ho Chi Minh City. Of surveyed schoolchildren, 59% believe their homes are safe from domestic violence.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power