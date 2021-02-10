COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Panel OKs AstraZeneca Vaccine Against COVID-19 Variants

By VOA News
February 10, 2021 03:14 PM
A dose of AstraZeneca vaccine is prepared at COVID-19 vaccination centre in the Odeon Luxe Cinema in Maidstone, Britain…
A dose of AstraZeneca vaccine is prepared at COVID-19 vaccination center in the Odeon Luxe Cinema in Maidstone, Britain, Feb. 10, 2021.

A World Health Organization panel of immunization experts Wednesday recommended the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for all ages and in regions where variant strains of the virus are prevalent.

The WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on immunization made the recommendation from agency headquarters in Geneva. The panel reviewed the vaccine this week after South Africa halted its use Sunday in response to a study by a university there that indicated the drug provided only minimal protection from the variant that was first discovered in that country.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) speaks after Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of…
FILE - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization speaks in Geneva, Jan. 21, 2021.

The panel made the evaluation at the request of WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and for the benefit of health care workers around the world who already are administering the vaccine. But the panel recommendation does not signify official WHO approval of the drug for emergency use, which is expected in about a week.

So far, the WHO has given emergency use authorization only to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, though other countries and regions individually have authorized other vaccines.

A municipal health worker and an environmental military police officer carry the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine as they enter in an…
WHO, UNICEF Say 130 Countries Yet to Administer Any COVID-19 Vaccine
Top UN officials say of 128 million doses administered, more than three-quarters are in 10 rich countries, leaving much of the world at risk

WHO chief scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said, nonetheless, the panel's decision represents an "important milestone" because the AstraZeneca vaccine requires storage at refrigerator temperatures — not the far colder temperatures required for the Pfizer vaccines, making it easier and less expensive to distribute.

The WHO-supported vaccine cooperative COVAX Facility, designed to ensure COVID-19 vaccines are equitably available to all countries, hopes to start shipping hundreds of millions of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine starting later this month. 
 

Related Stories

A municipal health worker and an environmental military police officer carry the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine as they enter in an…
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO, UNICEF Say 130 Countries Yet to Administer Any COVID-19 Vaccine
Top UN officials say of 128 million doses administered, more than three-quarters are in 10 rich countries, leaving much of the world at risk
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 02/10/2021 - 12:31 PM
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a debate on the united EU approach to COVID-19 vaccinations at…
Europe
EU Chief Acknowledges Mistakes in Vaccine Rollout
Von Der Leyen says EU was late in authorizing vaccines
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 02/10/2021 - 09:25 AM
FILE PHOTO: A medical worker talks to volunteers as they wait to receive an injection during the country's first human clinical trial for a potential vaccine against the novel coronavirus, in Soweto
COVID-19 Pandemic
South Africa to Begin Administering Unapproved Vaccine to Health Care Workers
South Africa opts to use unapproved one-shot vaccine against covid-19 as it begins vaccination program
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 02/10/2021 - 09:01 AM
Nurses take part in the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination mock drill at a first aid facility of the COVID-19…
COVID-19 Pandemic
South Korea Grants Emergency Use of Controversial AstraZeneca Vaccine  
Vaccine developed jointly with Oxford University has been limited due to lack of data on efficacy among elderly      
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 02/10/2021 - 07:21 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Panel OKs AstraZeneca Vaccine Against COVID-19 Variants

A dose of AstraZeneca vaccine is prepared at COVID-19 vaccination centre in the Odeon Luxe Cinema in Maidstone, Britain…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO, UNICEF Say 130 Countries Yet to Administer Any COVID-19 Vaccine

A municipal health worker and an environmental military police officer carry the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine as they enter in an…
COVID-19 Pandemic

In An Anxious Winter, The Garden Still Offers Consolation

Joyce Rydstrom of Alta, Iowa, had to shut the doors to her hair salon in March amid the coronavirus pandemic. These days, she sp
Europe

EU Chief Acknowledges Mistakes in Vaccine Rollout

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a debate on the united EU approach to COVID-19 vaccinations at…
COVID-19 Pandemic

South Africa to Begin Administering Unapproved Vaccine to Health Care Workers

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker talks to volunteers as they wait to receive an injection during the country's first human clinical trial for a potential vaccine against the novel coronavirus, in Soweto

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power