COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO to Release Mid-March Report on China COVID-19 Inspection

By VOA News
Updated March 05, 2021 02:16 PM
Commuters wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk through a subway station in Beijing,…
Commuters wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk through a subway station in Beijing, March 3, 2021.

Investigators who conducted an inspection in China to determine origins of the COVID-19 virus will release a report on their findings in mid-March, a World Health Organization official said Friday.

Peter Ben Embarek, who led the mission, clarified at a regular coronavirus news briefing in Geneva that an interim report would not be released as previously reported.

"To clarify, there was never a plan for an interim report, first of all,” Embarek said. “It was hoped we would get a summary report out,” but “the director-general [Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus] will receive that report from the team in the near future and we will discuss the recommendations.”

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that the WHO team decided not to release its interim account “amid mounting tensions between Beijing and Washington.” Another international group of scientists has called for the WHO to conduct a new inquiry into COVID-19’s origins. 

The scientists calling for a new probe said in an open letter Thursday that the WHO team “did not have the mandate, the independence, or the necessary accesses to carry out a full and unrestricted investigation.”

The scientists also noted in their letter that the WHO investigators in China were joined by their Chinese counterparts.

The first cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019.

Throughout his term, former U.S. President Donald Trump strongly suggested, without evidence, the coronavirus had leaked from a Wuhan laboratory.

A global team of inspectors began its four-week investigation in Wuhan in January and finished it last month.

Meanwhile, a report in The Guardian said hospitals in Papua New Guinea have run out of money and are “shutting their doors” because of an uptick in COVID-19 cases. The country had registered 124 new coronavirus cases in all of February but had 108 new infections by March 4.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a public warning Thursday about thermal imaging devices or scanners used by many businesses to measure elevated temperature, a COVID symptom.

The FDA alert said, “Improper use of the systems may provide inaccurate temperature readings due to a variety of factors.” The agency also said it had sent “several Warning Letters” to companies that are “offering unapproved, uncleared and unauthorized thermal imaging systems for sale."

Auckland, New Zealand, is set to ease its seven-day lockdown on Sunday, moving from alert level three to alert level two because no new community coronavirus cases were recorded Friday. The rest of the country is scheduled to move to alert level one Sunday.

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center reported Friday that there were nearly 115.8 million global COVID-19 cases. The U.S. remained at the top of the list with almost 29 million infections, followed by India with nearly 11.2 million and Brazil with nearly 10.8 million.

Related Stories

National Guard soldiers stand guard behind a security fence near the U.S. Capitol.
00:02:59
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Senate to Vote This Weekend on Biden's Massive COVID Aid Package
New round of aid, a key campaign promise, addresses ongoing economic and health crises caused by pandemic  
Katherine Gypson
By Katherine Gypson
Thu, 03/04/2021 - 08:45 PM
An elderly woman receives the COVID-19 vaccine as another waits in a wheelchair at a private hospital in Gauhati, India,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19 Vaccine Confidence Grows as Side Effect Worries Fade
Survey finds trust in COVID-19 vaccines has risen in nine out of 14 countries covered
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 03/04/2021 - 08:13 PM
People are seen enjoying drinks before pubs close ahead of the lockdown in Vauxhall, London, Britain, November 4, 2020. REUTERS…
The Infodemic: British Restaurants Not Required to Sign On to 'Secret' COVID Passport Enforcement
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.
Polygraph.info
By Polygraph
Thu, 03/04/2021 - 02:27 PM
FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 vaccination at Khayelitsha Hospital near Cape Town
COVID-19 Pandemic
Hundreds of Fake COVID-19 Vaccines Seized in South Africa, Interpol Says
The seizure and arrests in South Africa led to the identification of a network selling counterfeit COVID-19 vaccines in China, Interpol said in an emailed comment
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 03/04/2021 - 02:19 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Rwanda Begins COVID-19 Vaccinations

A man receives a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Masaka hospital in Kigali, Rwanda March…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Japan's Prime Minister Extends Tokyo Region COVID-19 Emergency

Medical workers receive doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at the Tokyo Metropolitan Cancer and Infectious Diseases Center…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Brazil's Bolsonaro Tells People to 'Stop Whining' About COVID-19

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro gestures during a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil February 24, 2021…
East Asia Pacific

Australia Says Italian COVID Vaccine Export Ban Won't Disrupt Inoculation Program

FILE - A nurse prepares a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine for a physician, classified as high-risk, in Melbourne, Australia, Feb. 22, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO to Release Mid-March Report on China COVID-19 Inspection

Commuters wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk through a subway station in Beijing,…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power