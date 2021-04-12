COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Reports COVID-19 Cases Rose Globally for 7th Straight Week

By VOA News
April 12, 2021 12:45 PM
At the agency’s briefing from its headquarters in Geneva, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the fourth-highest number of cases in a single week since the pandemic began occurred last week, April 11, 2021.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Monday the world has now seen seven consecutive weeks of rising COVID-19 infections and four consecutive weeks of increasing numbers of deaths after starting the year with six weeks of declining numbers.
 
At the agency’s Monday briefing from its headquarters in Geneva, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the fourth-highest number of cases in a single week since the pandemic began occurred last week. This, after the world has delivered more than 780 million doses of vaccine.
 
The WHO chief blamed “confusion, complacency and inconsistency in public health measures and their application” for driving up infections and costing lives. He said while vaccines are a vital and powerful tool in fighting the pandemic, they are not the only tool.  
 
Tedros said the standard measures — social distancing, hygiene, masks and continued testing and tracking — work and save lives. He noted that many countries have shown it is possible to bring the virus under control using and consistently applying these proven public health measures.
 
He noted countries where there is continuing transmission of the virus, and yet restaurants, nightclubs and markets are reopening, with people taking few precautions.  
 
The director said WHO does not want to see endless lockdowns and wants to see societies and economies reopened and travel resumed.
 
 “But right now, intensive care units in many countries are overflowing, and people are dying — and it’s totally avoidable," he said.
 
Tedros said the decline in cases and hospitalizations the world saw at the beginning of the year show the virus can be stopped.   
 
With equitably distributed vaccines and consistent public health measures, he said, “we could bring the pandemic under control in a matter of months. Whether we do or not comes down to the decisions and the actions that governments and individuals make every day.”

Members of the Cambodian military prepare beds for Covid-19 coronavirus patients at a wedding party hall in Koh Pich that is…
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO Warns of Rising COVID Cases, Cites Vaccine Complacency
The latest report by the UN agency confirms more than 133.5 million infections, including nearly 3 million global deaths
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sat, 04/10/2021 - 12:14 PM
FILE - Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa attends a briefing for World Health Assembly (WHA) delegates on the Ebola outbreak response in Democratic Republic of the Congo, Geneva, Switzerland, May 23, 2018.
Africa
WHO: Africa Left Behind in Race for COVID-19 Vaccine 
World Health Organization says Africa’s rollout of COVID-19 vaccine is being hampered by supply shortages and delays in planned deliveries
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Thu, 04/08/2021 - 10:52 AM
Nurses hold balloons during a protest asking for COVID-19 vaccines, in Brasilia, Brazil, April 7, 2021.
Science & Health
WHO: Equitable Access to Health Care Needed in Post-COVID World
In marking this year’s World Health Day, the WHO is issuing a call for action to tackle poverty and health inequities
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Wed, 04/07/2021 - 02:42 PM
World Health Organisation's Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Eigtveds Pakhus, in Copenhagen, Denmark March 27, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO Laments Europe’s 'Unacceptably Slow' COVID-19 Vaccination Rates
UN health agency notes new infections across continent have surged from 1 million to 1.6 million in just five weeks
By VOA News
Thu, 04/01/2021 - 08:56 AM
VOA News
How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power