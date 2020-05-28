COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Says 150,000 More Deaths in Europe Since March

By VOA News
May 28, 2020 02:34 PM
FILE - In this April 16, 2020 file photo, medical staff tend to a patient in the emergency COVID-19 ward at the San Carlo…
FILE - In this April 16, 2020 file photo, medical staff tend to a patient in the emergency COVID-19 ward at the San Carlo Hospital in Milan, Italy.

The World Health Organization said Thursday that since early March about 159,000 more people have died in 24 European countries than would have ordinarily been expected, with a "significant proportion" of the increase linked to COVID-19.

WHO official Katie Smallwood told reporters during a remote briefing Thursday that while that figure reflects all causes of deaths in those countries, its timing coincides with the peak period during which people were dying of COVID-19 in hospitals in Italy, France, Spain and Britain.

Smallwood said that is a good indication the significantly higher death toll during the period is linked to COVID-19.

WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said during the briefing there are now more than two million confirmed cased of COVID-19 in Europe, up 15 percent over the past two weeks, with Russia, Turkey, Belarus and Britain leading the way in new infections.  More than 175,000 people have died in Europe from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Smallwood said European countries that may ease restrictions, including on bars, discos and other social hubs, must have robust disease detection, testing and tracing systems in place first, to help keep at bay a potential "second wave," where the pandemic might re-emerge.

VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

EU Launches Global Campaign to Fund COVID Recovery

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a news conference after a video conference with EU leaders at the European Council building in Brussels, April 23, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Wisconsin Reports its Highest Daily Increase in COVID-19 Cases

People line up for a COVID-19 test in a parking lot Monday May 11, 2020, in Milwaukee. This was one of two sites in the city to…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Says 150,000 More Deaths in Europe Since March

FILE - In this April 16, 2020 file photo, medical staff tend to a patient in the emergency COVID-19 ward at the San Carlo…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Loved Ones Reunite at an Oasis on Closed US-Canada Border

In this photo taken May 17, 2020, de Rham family members from the U.S. and Canada visit at the border between the countries in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Patrons Under Plastic: Restaurants Get Creative in Virus Era

A man and a woman demonstrate dining under a plastic shield Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in a restaurant of Paris. As restaurants in…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power