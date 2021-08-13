COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Seeks to Take Political Heat Out of Virus Origins Debate

By Reuters
August 13, 2021 11:34 AM
FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on…
The WHO called for all governments to cooperate to accelerate studies into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and 'to depoliticise the situation.'

GENEVA - The World Health Organization said on Friday it was setting up a new group to trace the origins of the coronavirus, seeking to end what it called "political point scoring" that had hampered investigations.

The inability of the WHO to say where and how the virus began spreading has fueled tensions among its members, particularly between China, where COVID-19 cases were first identified in Wuhan in late 2019, and the United States.

The WHO called for all governments to cooperate to accelerate studies into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and "to depoliticise the situation."

It specified that a new advisory group called the International Scientific Advisory Group for Origins of Novel Pathogens would support "the rapid undertaking" of further studies.

"We should work all together. You, me, everyone wants to know the origin of worst pandemic in a century," WHO spokesperson Fadela Chaib said at a U.N. briefing on Friday.

Washington on Friday welcomed the WHO plan, noting the "emphasis on scientific-based studies and data driven efforts to find the origins of this pandemic so that we can better detect, prevent and respond to future disease outbreaks."

President Joe Biden in late May ordered aides to find answers on COVID-19 origins and report back in 90 days.

In its final report, written jointly with Chinese scientists, a WHO-led team that spent four weeks in and around the city of Wuhan in January and February said that the virus had probably been transmitted from bats to humans through another animal. It said that a leak from a laboratory was "extremely unlikely" as a cause.

However, in a documentary broadcast in his native Denmark on Thursday, the WHO mission leader Peter Ben Embarek said that the lab hypothesis merited further study. Ben Embarek could not be reached by Reuters for further comment on Friday.

A WHO official said that its statement on advancing the virus origins study bore no relation to those remarks, noting that the Ben Embarek interview was filmed months ago.

China said it has never rejected cooperation on tracing COVID-19 origins, state media quoted the country's vice foreign minister as saying.

Related Stories

FILE - In this Thursday, June 11, 2009 file photo, the logo of the World Health Organization is seen at the WHO headquarters in…
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO to Test 3 Drugs as Possible COVID-19 Treatments 
Drugs used to treat other diseases could benefit COVID-19 patients 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 08/11/2021 - 02:02 PM
FILE PHOTO: World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference in Geneva
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO Wants Moratorium on Booster Shots Until Low Income Countries Catch up
Tedros wants all nations to have at least 10 percent of its population vaccinated by the end of Sept.
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 08/04/2021 - 11:36 AM
Healthcare workers hold signs near Bab al-Hawa crossing during a sit-in against its closure, at the Syrian-Turkish border, in Idlib governorate, Syria, July 2, 2021.
Africa
WHO: Health Care Under Siege in Areas of Conflict
UN agency says hundreds of health care workers and patients have been killed and more than 2,000 injured between 2018 and 2020
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Wed, 08/04/2021 - 10:45 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Seeks to Take Political Heat Out of Virus Origins Debate

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Vaccinated Cruise Ship Crew Members and Passengers Test Positive for COVID-19

FILE - This Jan. 29, 2021 file photo shows a Carnival Cruise Line sign at PortMiami in Miami.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Zimbabwe Churches Scoff at Government Decision to Allow Vaccinated to Attend Services

Monica Mutsvangwa, Zimbabwe's information minister, told reporters after a Cabinet meeting late July 27, 2021, that the government had resolved to lift a lid on Victoria Falls, the tallest waterfall in the world and the country’s top tourism destination. (Columbus Mavhunga/VOA)
COVID-19 Pandemic

In Yemen’s North, Houthis Face Virus With Outright Denial

A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment takes care of a COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit at a hospital…
COVID-19 Pandemic

New Zealand Outlines COVID-19 Plan to Reconnect with World

Flanked by lawmakers, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delivers a speech on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Wellington,…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power