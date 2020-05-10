COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Suspends Operations in Much of Yemen

By VOA News
May 10, 2020 08:03 PM
A health worker wearing a protective suit disinfects a market amid concerns of the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Sanaa, Yemen, April 28, 2020.
A health worker wearing a protective suit disinfects a market amid concerns of the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Sanaa, Yemen, April 28, 2020.

The World Health Organization has suspended its operations in the main Houthi-held areas of Yemen to pressure the rebel group to be more open about suspected coronavirus cases.

They include the Yemeni capital of Sana’a and Hodeidah, the country’s main port on the Red Sea.

The Yemeni government reports 51 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths in the parts of Yemen it controls.

But the WHO suspects the Houthis of withholding information about the coronavirus toll in places it controls, including the capital and other big cities.  

The Houthis report just two cases and one death and deny that it is covering up the true numbers. But the WHO says it is treating Yemen as if there is a full-blown COVID-19 outbreak.

WHO also says there are “credible threats and perceived risks” for its staff.  

Fighting between the Iranian-backed Houthis and the Saudi-backed government has created even more misery in Yemen – one of the poorest countries on earth.

The United Nations estimates 80% of the Yemeni population is at risk of starvation. 

VOA logo
By
VOA News

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Suspends Operations in Much of Yemen

A health worker wearing a protective suit disinfects a market amid concerns of the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Sanaa, Yemen, April 28, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Pence Self-isolating After Exposure to Aide With Virus

Vice President Mike Pence reacts to audience members after a roundtable with agriculture and food supply leaders about steps being taken to ensure the food supply remains secure in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Friday, May 8, 2020,
COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain Enters Post-coronavirus Period Monday

Noah aged 10 and Milly aged 7 watch Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on a laptop during a broadcast to outline plans for gradually easing lockdown measures following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Hertford, Britain, May 10, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Colombian Airline Avianca Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in US

Aircraft from the Avianca airline sit parked at La Aurora airport in Guatemala City, Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Shutdown of Tribal Casinos Deals Blow to Indian Country

A sign indicates that the new Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash., which is owned by the Puyallup Tribe of Indians, is closed, April 30, 2020.