COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Team Visits Chinese Virus Lab in Wuhan

By Agence France-Presse
February 02, 2021 09:49 PM
Security personnel stand guard near the Wuhan Institute of Virology after a World Health Organization team arrived for a field…
Security personnel stand guard near the Wuhan Institute of Virology after a World Health Organization team arrived for a field visit in Wuhan in China's Hubei province, Feb. 3, 2021.

WUHAN, CHINA - World Health Organization inspectors visited a laboratory in China's Wuhan city on Wednesday that American officials suggested could have been the source of the coronavirus. 

The inspection of the Wuhan virology institute, which conducts research on the world's most dangerous diseases, will be one of the most-watched stops on the team's probe into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The sensitive mission, which China had delayed throughout the first year of the pandemic, has a remit to explore how the virus jumped from animal to human. 

But questions remain over what the experts can hope to find after so much time has passed. 

The convoy of cars drove past security to enter a virology institute shrouded in mist Wednesday morning, with the first car pausing briefly to take questions from journalists.   

Peter Daszak and Thea Fischer, members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the…
Peter Daszak and Thea Fischer, members of the World Health Organization team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease, sit in a car arriving at Wuhan Institute of Virology in&nbsp;Wuhan, China, Feb. 3, 2021.

WHO team member Peter Daszak said the team was "looking forward to a very productive day and to asking all the questions that we know need to be asked.” 

Scientists think COVID-19 — which first emerged in Wuhan and has gone on to kill more than two million people worldwide — originated in bats and could have been transmitted to people via another mammal.   

But there are no definitive answers so far. 

There was speculation early in the pandemic that the virus could have accidentally leaked from the biosafety lab in Wuhan, although there was no evidence to back up that theory.

Lab theories 

Then-U.S. President Donald Trump and his supporters seized on those rumors and amplified them with conspiracy theories that China deliberately leaked the virus.   

Then-U.S.-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo insisted last year that there was "significant evidence" that the virus came from the lab, while releasing no proof and acknowledging that there was no certainty. 

Members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team, tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19…
Members of the World Health Organization team, tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease, don personal protection suits during a visit at the Hubei Animal Epidemic Disease Prevention and Control Center in Wuhan, Feb. 2, 2021.

Chinese state broadcaster CGTN said the WHO team would "visit the national biosafety laboratory and exchange ideas with experts of the institute on their daily work, international scientific cooperation, anti-epidemic efforts and contribution.” 

China has faced criticism at home and abroad for playing down the initial outbreak and concealing information when it first emerged in Wuhan in December 2019. 

But Daszak told journalists on Tuesday the mission was proceeding "very well," as the group was driven into an animal disease control center.   

China is also determined to put the focus on its recovery from the outbreak, and the WHO team toured a propaganda exhibition celebrating China's recovery from the pandemic in Wuhan on Saturday.   

On Sunday the team went to the market in Wuhan where one of the first reported clusters of infections emerged over a year ago, which Daszak tweeted was a "critical" stop. 

Shi Zhengli, one of China's leading experts on bat coronaviruses and deputy director of the Wuhan lab, raised some eyebrows in a June 2020 interview with Scientific American magazine in which she said she was initially anxious over whether the virus had leaked from the research facility.   

But subsequent checks revealed that none of the gene sequences matched the viruses held by the lab, Shi said, adding: "I had not slept a wink for days."   

She later said she would "bet her life that [the new coronavirus] had nothing to do with the lab," according to Chinese state media. 

Related Stories

A person wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks during a winter storm in Philadelphia, Monday, Feb…
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO Chief: Global Coronavirus Cases Drop for Third Straight Week
Tedros said that as vaccines are rolled out around the world, it is important to continue to take the precautions that keep people safe
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 02/01/2021 - 03:46 PM
Security personnel forms a cordon as the convoy carrying the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO Visits Center In Charge of Early COVID Outbreak
COVID-19 cases fall worldwide for third consecutive week
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 02/01/2021 - 07:46 AM
AFP logo
By
Agence France-Presse
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Team Visits Chinese Virus Lab in Wuhan

Security personnel stand guard near the Wuhan Institute of Virology after a World Health Organization team arrived for a field…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Biden Announces Increase in COVID-19 Vaccines

UNC Health administered its 100,000th COVID-19 vaccination today (February 2, 2021) since it began on December 15, 2020. In this photo, a UNC Medical Center employee receives his vaccination at the co-worker clinic in Chapel Hill.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Pakistan Starts COVID-19 Inoculation Drive

A man walks past an awarness sign inside the Khaliq Dina Hall and Library, which has been converted to be used as a vaccination…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain Battles Mutant Coronavirus Outbreak

A NHS worker passes a COVID-19 test kit to a driver at a mobile test centre, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak,…
Europe

UK's Star COVID Fundraiser Captain Tom Moore Dies at 100

Captain Sir Thomas Moore receives his knighthood from Britain's Queen Elizabeth, during a ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power